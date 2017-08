MDI High fall sports schedule

Below is a list of games, meets and other varsity events for Mount Desert Island’s upcoming fall sports season. Road teams are listed first. Only dates with scheduled events are listed.

Monday, Aug. 28

Golf: MDI at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Golf: George Stevens Academy at MDI, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Football: MDI at Winslow, 1 p.m.

Boys’ soccer: MDI at Hermon, 1 p.m.

Girls’ soccer: MDI at Hermon, 11 a.m.

Cross-country: Ellsworth Invitational, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Golf: MDI at John Bapst, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Boys’ soccer: MDI at Washington Academy, 4 p.m.

Golf: Narraguagus at MDI, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Girls’ soccer: MDI at Washington Academy, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Football: Old Town at MDI, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: MDI at Windham, 6 p.m.

Golf: MDI at John Bapst, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Boys’ soccer: Old Town at MDI, 1 p.m.

Girls’ soccer: Old Town at MDI, 11 a.m.

Volleyball: MDI at Cape Elizabeth, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

Golf: Hermon at MDI, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Volleyball: Bucksport at MDI, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Boys’ soccer: GSA at MDI, 6 p.m.

Golf: Narraguagus at MDI, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Girls’ soccer: GSA at MDI, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Football: MDI at Bucksport, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Washington Academy at MDI, 5:30 p.m.

Cross-country: Central Invitational, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Boys’ soccer: Caribou at MDI, 3 p.m.

Girls’ soccer: Caribou at MDI, 1 p.m.

Golf: MDI at John Bapst, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

Boys’ soccer: MDI at Ellsworth, 6 p.m.

Golf: MDI at Bucksport, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Girls’ soccer: MDI at Ellsworth, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Volleyball: MDI at Ellsworth, 5:15 p.m.

Golf: MDI at Hermon, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Football: Hermon at MDI, 7 p.m.

Golf: MDI at GSA, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Boys’ soccer: MDI at Presque Isle, 3 p.m.

Girls’ soccer: MDI at Presque Isle, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Cony at MDI, 1 p.m.

Cross-country: Old Town Invitational, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Boys’ soccer: John Bapst at MDI, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Girls’ soccer: John Bapst at MDI, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Boys’ soccer: Washington Academy at MDI, 6 p.m.

Volleyball: MDI at Machias, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Girls’ soccer: Washington Academy at MDI, 6 p.m.

Golf: PVC championships, 9 a.m. (Mattanawcook hosts)

Friday, Sept. 29

Football: MDI at Maine Central Institute, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cross-country: Festival of Champions, 11 a.m. (Belfast hosts)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Girls’ soccer: Mount View at MDI, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Boys’ soccer: MDI at GSA, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: MDI at Washington Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Girls’ soccer: MDI at GSA, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Football: MDI at Waterville, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Yarmouth at MDI, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Boys’ soccer: MDI at Mount View, 11 a.m.

Volleyball: Deering at MDI, 11:30 a.m.

Cross-country: Hancock County championships, 11 a.m. (Bucksport hosts)

Golf: Team state championships, 9 a.m. (MCI hosts)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Boys’ soccer: Belfast at MDI, 6 p.m.

Girls’ soccer: MDI at Belfast, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: MDI at Cony, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Volleyball: Ellsworth at MDI, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Boys’ soccer: MDI at Foxcroft, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer: MDI at Foxcroft, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Football: Leavitt at MDI, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: MDI at Calais, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Cross-country: PVC championships, noon (Orono hosts)

Golf: Individual state championships, 9 a.m. (MCI hosts)

Monday, Oct. 16

Boys’ soccer: Ellsworth at MDI, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Girls’ soccer: Ellsworth at MDI, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

Football: Nokomis at MDI, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Cross-country: Regional championships, 11 a.m. (Belfast hosts)

Sunday, Oct. 28

Cross-country: State championships, 11 a.m. (Belfast hosts)