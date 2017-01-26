MDI girls fly by Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — Fans from all over Hancock County packed the swimming pool area at the Down East Family YMCA for a much-awaited meet between Ellsworth High School and Mount Desert Island High School, and they weren’t disappointed.
Both the girls’ and boys’ events had many close races throughout, and the result was a split; MDI won 90-74 on the girls’ side, and Ellsworth claimed a 105-65 victory on the boys’ side.
MDI’s Lydia DaCorte led the MDI girls with two wins, the first of which came when she beat Ellsworth’s Ellie Clarke by 0.63 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. MDI posted another close win over Ellsworth when senior Ceileigh Weaver edged Leah Stevens by eight-tenths of a second in the 100-yard freestyle.
The boys’ 200-yard freestyle events were even closer. In the individual event, Ellsworth’s Sam Alvarado reached the wall just before MDI’s Liam Sullivan to win by 0.16 seconds, and Ellsworth won the team relay by 0.25 seconds. Below is a full list of competitive finishers in both the boys’ and girls’ events.
Girls’ 200-yard medley relay
- Ellsworth A, 2 minutes, 6.61 seconds
- Mount Desert Island A, 2:10.67
- MDI B, 2:10.82
- Ellsworth B, 2:19.64
Girls’ 200-yard freestyle
- Miriam Nelson, Ellsworth, 2:16.13
- Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 2:23.42
- Sammy Jacobs, MDI, 2:31.07
- Taylor Richardson, Ellsworth, 2:40.42
- Elise Craighead, MDI, 2:49.35
Girls’ 200-yard IM
- Maddie Woodworth, MDI, 2:30.85
- Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 2:36.94
- Ruby Brown, MDI, 2:38.09
- Bailey Cust, MDI, 2:49.96
- Kiana Maddocks-Wilbur, Ellsworth, 2:56.65
Girls’ 50-yard freestyle
- Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 26.15
- Ellie Clarke, Ellsworth, 26.78
- Arianna Peterson, Ellsworth, 28.66
- Kristen Moseley, Ellsworth, 30.01
- Cassia Barnes, MDI, 30.08
- Katie-Rose Knoblock, MDI, 34.44
Girls’ 100-yard butterfly
- Eliza Schleif, MDI, 1:11.12
- Rachel Jacobs, MDI, 1:17.68
Girls’ 100-yard freestyle
- Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 1:03.02
- Leah Stevens, Ellsworth, 1:03.82
- Mei Mei White, MDI, 1:05.42
- Leah Stevens, Ellsworth, 1:06.06
- Cassia Barnes, MDI, 1:07.12
- Taylor Richardson, Ellsworth, 1:15.67
Girls’ 500-yard freestyle
- Miriam Nelson, Ellsworth, 6:00.86
- Ruby Brown, MDI, 6:09.69
- Eliza Schleif, MDI, 6:18.05
- Kristen Moseley, Ellsworth, 6:21.17
- Bailey Cust, MDI, 6:33.83
Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay
- MDI A, 1:56.64
- MDI B, 2:00.48
- Ellsworth A, 2:00.50
- Ellsworth B, 2:16.91
Girls’ 100-yard backstroke
- Ellie Clarke, Ellsworth, 1:05.01
- Maddie Woodworth, MDI, 1:07.28
- Leah Stevens, Ellsworth, 1:14.80
- Rachel Jacobs, MDI, 1:16.77
- Anna Naggert, MDI, 1:17.35
- Sydney Stevens, Ellsworth, 1:25.62
Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke
- Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 1:13.15
- Kiana Maddocks-Wilbur, Ellsworth, 1:26.83
- Seneca Maddocks-Wilbur, Ellsworth, 1:27.88
- Sammy Jacobs, MDI, 1:33.39
- Yarrow Fabian, MDI, 2:00.87
Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay
- Ellsworth A, 4:12.24
- MDI A, 4:20.10
- MDI B, 4:23.90
- Ellsworth B, 5:17.64
Boys’ 200-yard medley relay
- Ellsworth A, 1:44.82
- MDI A, 1:46.00
- MDI B, 2:00.37
- Ellsworth B, 2:02.60
Boys’ 200-yard freestyle
- Sam Alvarado, Ellsworth, 1:51.25
- Liam Sullivan, MDI, 1:51.41
- Camden Holmes, Ellsworth, 1:54.75
- Amos Price, MDI, 1:58.40
- Herbie Shaw, MDI, 2:13.79
- Ben Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 2:27.38
Boys’ 200-yard IM
- Richie Matthews, Ellsworth, 2:10.96
- Sam Pelletier, Ellsworth, 2:13.49
- Hayden Sattler, Ellsworth, 2:15.55
- Liam Sullivan, MDI, 2:16.90
- Luiz Estacio, MDI, 2:37.05
- Timo Neuhoff, MDI, 3:20.61
Boys’ 50-yard freestyle
- Austin Baron, Ellsworth, 23.66
- Duncan Hetzer, MDI, 25.50
- Carter Frank, Ellsworth, 25.54
- Isaac Weaver, MDI, 25.68
- Sam TeHennepe, MDI, 25.93
- Jack Sandone, Ellsworth, 27.90
Boys’ 100-yard butterfly:
- Richie Matthews, Ellsworth, 57.98
- Amos Price, MDI, 1:00.89
- Zeke Valleau, MDI, 1:02.06
- Beckett Markosian, Ellsworth, 1:03.68
- Lanvin Estacio, MDI, 1:13.22
Boys’ 100-yard freestyle
- Camden Holmes, Ellsworth, 50.27
- Jacob Mitchell, MDI, 53.54
- Carter Frank, Ellsworth, 56.88
- Duncan Hetzer, MDI, 57.36
- Cole Stevenson, Ellsworth 1:12.65
Boys’ 500-yard freestyle
- Sam Alvarado, Ellsworth, 5:04.43
- Sam TeHennepe, MDI, 6:04.51
- Brian Whalley, Ellsworth, 6:07.38
- Herbie Shaw, MDI, 6:25.21
- Ben Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 6:48.27
- Lanvin Estacio, MDI, 7:00.36
Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay
- Ellsworth A, 1:38.00
- MDI A, 1:38.25
- Ellsworth B, 1:54.03
- MDI B, 1:54.61
Boys’ 100-yard backstroke
- Jacob Mitchell, MDI, 1:01.66
- Beckett Markosian, Ellsworth, 1:04.44
- Zeke Valleau, MDI, 1:07.11
- Jack McKechnie, Ellsworth, 1:10.56
- Hunter Clark, Ellsworth, 1:14.42
Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke
- Hayden Sattler, Ellsworth, 1:04.85
- Isaac Weaver, MDI, 1:06.88
- Austin Baron, Ellsworth, 1:07.62
- Sam Pelletier, Ellsworth, 1:08.11
- Adam Bygdeson, MDI, 1:17.86
- Luiz Estacio, MDI, 1:19.95
Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay
- Ellsworth A, 3:35.58
- MDI A, 3:57.47
- Ellsworth B, 4:00.29
- MDI B, 4:34.78