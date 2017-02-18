MDI girls fall to Houlton

BANGOR – The No. 8 Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball team gave No. 1 seed Houlton High School a run for its money in the quarterfinal round of the Class B state tournament Saturday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Ultimately, the Shiretowners defeated the Trojans 39-47 and will go on to face Hermon High School in the semifinals on Feb. 22.

The Trojans knew they were heading into a defensive battle from the get-go, since the Shires are stacked with one of the best shooters in the state, Kolleen Bouchard.

MDI stuck to Bouchard often putting two or three guards on her to keep her away from the basket.

The Shires controlled the first quarter with Bouchard scoring 7 points. Rylee Warman put up 3 points and Emma Peterson had 1 point.

For MDI, Julia Watras and Maddy Good each scored 2 points for a first quarter score of 4-11.

The Trojans offense strengthened in the second quarter with Mariah Hamor sinking 4 points and Abbe Miller shooting 2/2 foul shots. Julia Watras and Alexis Clarito each put up 1 point.

The Shiretowners put up 11 points for a halftime score of 12-22.

The Trojans came out in full force early in the third quarter and shifted the momentum in their favor by putting pressure on the Houlton offense.

MDI outscored Houlton with 18 points to the Shires’ 13 points. for a score of 30-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

For MDI, Maddy Candage scored 9 points while Julia Watras sank a 3-pointer. Maya Watras, Miller and Hamor each had 2 points.

The Trojans held Bouchard to just 2 points in the third. Warman scored 5 points while Kristen Brewer, Aspen Flewelling and Makala Watson each scored 2 points.

In the final 8 minutes of the game, the Trojans inched closer to the Shires and at one point in the fourth quarter were behind by just one point.

Even though the Trojans played their hearts out and put up another 9 points in the fourth quarter, Houlton’s offense bounced back with three minutes remaining and MDI fell behind for a final scored of 39-47.

Maya Watras scored 4 points in the fourth quarter while Julia Watras scored 3 points Maddy Good put up 2 points.

Candage and Julia Watras led the scoring with 9 points followed by Maya Watras with 6 points.

Bouchard led with 18 points for Houlton and Warman had 13 points.