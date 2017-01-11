MDI girls cage Coyotes, push record to 7-2

OLD TOWN — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball team defeated Old Town High School more than four times over, with a final score of 56-13 Tuesday night.

The game was a near repeat of December’s matchup when MDI won against Old Town 54-19 at home.

The Trojans’ offense was unstoppable, while the defense barely allowed the Coyotes any opportunities to the basket.

MDI scored 17 points while stopping Old Town from scoring at all in the first quarter.

The Coyotes got to the basket once in the second quarter, while MDI sank 13 more points for a score of 30-1 heading into halftime.

In the third, MDI racked up 14 more points as Old Town scored three more to go 44-4 by the end of the quarter.

The Coyotes fared better in the final eight minutes of the game, scoring nine points to MDI’s 12, for a final tally of 56-13.

All 12 MDI players contributed to the scoring.

Maddy Candage and Alexis Clarito led the team with eight points each. Candage was perfect from the paint, scoring on all four field-goal attempts and her one foul shot attempt. Clarito sank two 3-pointers.

Maya Watras, Maddy Good and Julia Link each scored six points, and Rachelle Swanson scored five points.

Abbe Miller, Mariah Hamor and Hannah Chamberlain each sank two 2-pointers.

Julia Watras and Emma Watras each scored a 2-pointer, while Emily Banks earned one point with a foul shot.

In all, the Trojans were 6-for-15 from the foul line and made 51 percent of its field goals.

For Old Town, Cassidy Holmes scored five points, including one 3-pointer.

Corrine Saucier and Olivia Albert each had three points, while Natalie St. Louis and Claudia Damboise sank two points each.

MDI at John Bapst

The MDI girls surprised the John Bapst Memorial High School Crusaders on their own turf by defeating them in Bangor 48-27 Friday night.

After losing to John Bapst 47-56 at home in December, the Trojans came back less than a month later with their hearts set on a win.

MDI took the lead early, with a score of 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans were able to score 13 more points and hold the Crusaders to just seven points for a score of 23-16 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, MDI scored 13 points to John Bapst’s 10 for a lead of 36-26.

The Trojans put up a fight during the game’s final eight minutes. The defense allowed the Crusaders just one point, while the offense sank 12 more points for the 48-27 victory.

Julia Watras led the scoring for MDI with 10 points, including two 3-pointers and was a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Emma Watras scored nine points and also had a perfect free-throw night with three of three attempts made.

Alexis Clarito and Mariah Hamor each shot eight points, with Clarito sinking two 3-pointers.

Maya Watras scored seven points, including one 3-pointer, while Abbe Miller, Maddy Candage and Hannah Chamberlain scored two points each.

For John Bapst, Crystal Bell led the scoring with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Gracie Phillipon scored five points and was 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.

The Trojans are set to host Hermon High School tonight, Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., and will travel to Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a 3 p.m. game.