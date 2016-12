BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School cheerleading squad will perform in the Maine Cheer Coach Association showcase at Hampden Academy on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the squad will host the Big East Cheering Championship in the MDI High School gym beginning at 1 p.m.

The winners will advance to the Penobscot Valley Cheering Championship at Caribou High School at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.