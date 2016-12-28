MDI breezes past Brewer

BAR HARBOR — Both the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams bested Brewer High School last Thursday night at the Mount Desert Island YMCA.

The MDI boys scored 129 points to Brewer’s 26, while the girls scored 96 points over Brewer’s 71.

In the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay, team “A” – Amos Price, Sam TeHennepe, Luiz Estacio and Zeke Valleau – came in first with a time of 4:06.18, followed by the “B” team, made up of Isaac Weaver, Timo Neuhoff, Jacob Mitchell and Liam Sullivan, in 4:14.54.

No Brewer teams competed in the 200-yard medley relay. MDI’s Sullivan, Price, Luiz Estacio and Lanvin Estacio came in first place in that race with a time of 2:03.44. Herbie Shaw, Weaver, Duncan Hetzer and Joe Grubb came in next in 2:06.13.

The 200-yard freestyle relay was won by Shaw, Lanvin Estacio, TeHennepe and Hetzer in 1:46.17, ahead of Brewer’s Jacob Harper, Brendan Grover, Brent Roberts and Luke Charette in 2:31.88.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Mitchell finished first in 5:50.23, followed by Weaver in 6:02.13.

Mitchell again came in first place in the individual 200-yard freestyle in 2:06.07, followed by TeHennepe in 2:15.37.

Price and TeHennepe finished the 100-yard freestyle in 55.27 and 57.78, respectively.

Weaver completed the 50-yard freestyle in 35.57, with Shaw close behind in 26.20.

The only two swimmers in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley – MDI’s Sullivan and Hetzer – finished in 2:08.71 and 2:32.09, respectively.

MDI was the only team to compete in the 100-yard butterfly, with Hetzer finishing first with a time of 1:12.17, followed by Shaw in 1:15.45 and Lanvin Estacio in 1:19.51.

Sullivan again finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.91, followed by Brewer’s Harper in 1.31.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Valleau topped the race in 1:22.88, followed by Estacio Lanvin in 1:34.44.

The Trojans’ sole male diver, Emerson Jeffrey, came in second in 1-meter diving with 88.5 points, behind Bucksport High School’s Anthony Wardwell with 199.5.

For the girls, Cassia Barnes, Lydia DaCorte, Ruby Brown and Ceileigh Weaver finished the 400-yard freestyle relay first in 4:23.26, over a minute ahead of Brewer’s Cassie Roberts, Caroline Blain, Eve Daries and Lauren Tardy in 5:27.44.

In the individual 200-yard freestyle, Weaver finished first with a time of 2:26.16, followed by MDI’s Rachel Jacobs in 2:34.26.

Maddie Woodworth came in first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:28.50, followed closely by Erin Aucoin of Brewer in 2:28.85.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Eliza Schleif finished first in 1:00.82, followed by Woodworth in 1:01.07.

Schleif took first again in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.17, with teammate Sammy Jacobs coming up behind in 1:19.03.

DaCorte finished the 100-yard backstroke first in 1:14.46 in front of Brewer’s Sydney Blain in 1:19.84.

Chelsea Schroeder, MDI’s only female diver and the one competitor in the girls’ 1-meter diving, earned 145 points.

Woodworth, Katie-Rose Knoblock, Schleif and Rachel Jacobs came in 2:12.01, just two seconds behind Brewer’s Sydney Blain, McKenna Porter, Aucoin and Caroline Blain in the 200-yard medley relay.

Hannah Friedman, Sydney Blain, Porter and Aucoin of Brewer came in first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:52.62. MDI’s Rachel Jacobs, Schleif, Weaver and Woodworth finished less than a second later in 1:53.11.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Sammy Jacobs came in second in 30.76, behind Brewer’s Porter in 27.94.

Porter took the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.67, ahead of Rachel Jacobs in 1:15.95.

Brown of MDI finished the 500-yard freestyle in 6:24.63, behind Aucoin in 5:57.13.

“[We had] a pretty good meet after all,” said Head Coach Tony DeMuro. A lot of kids [swam] in events that are challenging for them, and they all responded great.”

The MDI swim team will next compete against Washington Academy at the University of Maine at Machias on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m.