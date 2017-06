BAR HARBOR — Kebo Valley Ladies is set to host the 2017 MDI Breast Center Jack and Jill 9-Hole Golf Scramble on Wednesday, June 28, with a 5 p.m. shotgun start.

The cost is $39 for members and $59 for nonmembers. $20 per entry fee will go towards the MDI Breast Center. All are welcome for dinner at $34, with $20 going towards the center. Carts are an additional $10. There will be a 50-50 raffle, prizes and drawings.

The registration deadline is Sunday, June 25. For information, call 288-5000.