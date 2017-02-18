MDI boys’ track finishes first, girls second at state championships

LEWISTON — Saturday’s Class B track and field state championship meet at Bates College in Lewiston was one for the books for the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ team, which won the Class B state title for the first time in school history. The girls from MDI took second place.

The MDI boys finished the meet with 58 points ahead of second place finisher Greely High School with 38.5 points.



Senior Giovanni McKenzie continued his championship winning streak with a first place finish in the triple jump with a length of 42-feet, 8 inches. Noah Hutchinson clinched the long jump by clearing 6-feet, 2 inches.vIn the shot put, Micah Hallett threw for 40-feet, 10.25-inches to finish in second place.

Griffin Maristany took second place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.35 seconds and finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 23.7 seconds.

A hundredth of a second came between first and second place for the boys’ 4×200-meter relay team made up of Higgins, Maristany, Josh Bloom and Jose Chumbe. The Trojans finished second in 1:37.05 behind first place finishers Old Town High School in 1:36.81.

In the girls’ meet, Greely took first place overall with 62.20 points, followed by MDI with 53 points.

Tia Tardy finished at the top of the 1-mile run in 5:04.95. She also finished first in the 800-meter run for the second year in a row in 2:18.52, shaving nearly five seconds off of her 2016 time. In the 2-mile, Tardy came in second in 11:43.69 behind Yarmouth High School’s Abby Hamilton in 11:21.24.

MDI’s Ashley Anderson took first place in the 200-meter dash in 26.52 seconds. She came in second place in the 55-meter dash in 7.53 seconds and finished third in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.6.