MDI boys take first

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ indoor track team took first place Saturday at the University of Maine for its second win of the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League season.

The Trojan boys finished with 83 points, ahead of Hermon High School with 70 points; George Stevens Academy, 66; John Bapst Memorial High School, 61; and Foxcroft Academy, 10.

The MDI girls placed third with 55 points, behind John Bapst with 77 points and GSA with 61. Hermon finished fourth with 52 points, followed by Foxcroft with 10 points.

MDI’s Liam Higgins, Noah Hutchinson, Josh Bloom and Jose Chumbe took first place in the 4×200-meter relay in one minute, 39 seconds.

Seth Pinkham, Eric Knight, Bryce Taylor and Brad Bell finished in second place for Hermon with a time of 1:44.05.

Bloom won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.90, followed by Higgins in 2:12.29.

In the 200-meter dash, Griffin Maristany finished first with a time of 24.46 seconds, followed by John Bapst’s Steve Fitzpatrick in 24.74.

In the shot put, Samuel Hoff and Micah Hallett came in first and second place, respectively, with throws of 39 feet, three-quarters of an inch. Gilbert Isaacs came in third with a throw of 36 feet.

Chumbe jumped 19 feet and one-half inch to clinch the long jump, followed by Fitzpatrick in 17 feet, seven inches.

Hutchinson won the high jump with a reach of six feet and four inches, followed by John Bapst’s Gavin McDonald in five feet, eight inches.

MDI girls

In the girls’ division, MDI’s Tia Tardy came in first place in the 2-mile run in 11:37.08, a half-second ahead of GSA’s Mary Richardson in 12:07.93.

Ashley Anderson finished first in the 55-meter dash in 7.78 seconds, followed by Hermon’s Brie Saulter in 8.26.

Anderson also took first place in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.77, and in the 200-meter dash in 28.41.

Zoe Olson came in second place in the 1-mile run with a time of 5:54.67, just milliseconds behind GSA’s Zeya Lorio in 5:54.13.

In the shot put, Dorothy LeMoine came in first place with a throw of 30 feet, two-inches, ahead of Hermon’s Morgan Smith in 28-feet, 5-1/2 inches.

Allyson Bender, Molly Brown, Jenee Tardy and Olson came in second place in the 4×200-meter relay in 2:11.38, behind Hermon’s Mackenzie Haskell, Saulter, Allison Treat and Cassidy Barnes in 2:06.25.

MDI will compete next at UMO on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2:30 p.m. against Bangor High School, Bucksport High School, Central High School, Foxcroft Academy, Hampden Academy, John Bapst and Orono High School.