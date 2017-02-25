MDI boys are Northern Maine champs

BANGOR – The last time the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ basketball team won what is now the Northern Maine Class B championship was when they defeated Orono High School in 1995.

History repeated itself Saturday when the Trojans defeated the Red Riots 42-34 for a the Northern Maine title and a spot in the Class B state championship Friday night at the Augusta Civic Center.

It was a low-scoring game, but MDI never let go of the lead and the drive to win the regional title.

MDI led throughout the first half, scoring 10 points in the first quarter to Orono’s six points.

The Trojans gunned it from the beginning and scored four points before getting an answer from the Red Riots.

For the Trojans, Andrew Phelps and Russell Kropff each sank three-pointers while Riley Swanson and Aaron Snurkowski each put up two points.

Keenan Collett had four points for the Riots and Jake Koffman scored two points.

Towards the end of the second quarter, Orono had a roll going, scoring several unanswered points in a row before MDI head coach Justin Norwood called the team’s first timeout of the game.

MDI tipped the scales back in their favor, but the Riots nipped at their heels throughout the second frame for a score of 20-17.

Snurkowski shot a tricky three-pointer, while Swanson, Phelps and Mac Shea all scored two points.

Graham Good sank one foul shot, but his presence on defense was integral to the Trojans’ success in the first half.

With just seconds into the third quarter, Good performed a reverse layup for two points and the Trojans would keep up the momentum through most of the third.

Derek Collin and Good scored four points each while Swanson sank a three-pointer.

Towards the end of the quarter, the Riots closed score gap when Evan Kenefic shot a three-pointer with seconds remaining in the third for a score of 31-28.

MDI didn’t allow that for long and played intensely to widen their lead throughout the final eight minutes of the game.

Players on the sidelines and fans knew they had clinched the win when with one minute remaining Kropff was on the wrong end of an intentional foul and scored two shots from the foul line for an eight points lead and a final score of 42-34.

Swanson led the scoring for MDI with 12 points, followed by Good and Snurkowski with 7 points each. Kropff scored five points, Collin scored four points and Mac Shea had two points.

For the Riots, Collett scored eight points followed by Jackson Coutts with seven points.

Norwood was nearly speechless following the game, saying it was “all a blur.” What was clear was the pride and joy he felt for this MDI Trojan team.

The Trojans will play Wells High School for the Class B state championship at 7:45 on Friday, March 3, at the Augusta Civic Center.