MDI boys knock off Belfast for trip to semifinals

BANGOR – The Mount Desert Island High School Trojans are headed to the semifinal round of Maine Principals’ Association Class B state tournament after defeating Belfast Area High School 45-35 Friday night in the quarterfinals.

The No. 2 Trojans and the No. 7 Lions were neck-and-neck throughout the first half, with both teams scoring 9 points in the first quarter.

For MDI, Graham Good scored with 4 points, followed by Riley Swanson with a 3-pointer. Derek Collin had 2 points.

Zane Bielenberg had 4 points for the Lions while Max Lewis scored 3 points and Dakota Doolan had two points.

In the second quarter, MDI outscored Belfast by one point but the Lions rebounded often and capitalized on 13 Trojan turnovers.

MDI scored 9 points while Belfast scored 8 points for a halftime score of 18-17.

Good added 4 more points while Andrew Phelps scored 3 points and Aaron Snurkowski had 2 points.

For the Lions, Bielenberg led with 5 points followed by Garrett Hamlin and Ian Snowdeal with 2 points.

After halftime, MDI refused to allow many turnovers while the offense broke out for 10 points and the Trojans defense held the Lions to 7 points for a third quarter score of 28-24.

Good and Phelps each scored 3 points while Snurkowski and Gus Reeves each scored 2 points.

Bielenberg and Nolan Woods each put up 3 points in the third quarter.

Finally, after a nerve-wracking 24 minutes of play, MDI pushed ahead in the final 8 minutes of the game.

Towards the end of the fourth quarter, the Trojans made it to the foul line four times and hit their field goals while keeping the ball away from Belfast for the final score of 45-35.

Russell Kropff scored 6 points in the last quarter while Reeves put up 3 points. Swanson, Phelps and Snurkwoski sank 2 points apiece while Good had one point.

Bielenberg and Doolan each put up 2 points for Belfast while Woods sank a 3-pointer.

Good led the scoring for the Trojans with 13 points and was 4/5 from the foul line. Phelps scored 8 points and made 2/3 free throws.

Snurkowski was 4/4 from the foul line and made 6 points total while Kropff made 6 points including a 3-pointer. Reeves and Swanson each scored 5 points while Collin scored 2 points.

Beilenberg topped the scoring for Belfast with 17 points followed by Woods and Doolan with 6 points each.

Head Coach Justin Norwood said the team came out of halftime focused on the tactics they had been practicing.

“It really came down to sticking to the game plan that we had originally. We talked about taking care of the ball better in the second half. We had 13 turnovers in the first half and we did a much better job of that,” said Norwood. “We talked about getting the ball to the paint especially in the fourth quarter and we did that.

The Trojans will next face No. 3 Central High School (15-3) at 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. MDI defeated Central 44-39 in the teams’ only meeting of the regular season.