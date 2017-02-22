MDI boys headed to Eastern Maine championship

BANGOR – The No. 2 Mount Desert Island High School Trojans will have a shot at the Eastern Maine basketball championship after defeating No. 3 Central High School in the semifinal round of the Class B state championships Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

MDI will face the winner of this afternoon’s Orono High School vs. Hermon High School matchup at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Bangor.

MDI earned a narrow victory against Central in their first meeting of the season with a 44-39 victory back in January, so the Trojans came out swinging in the first quarter, putting up 17 points and holding Central to seven points.

MDI sank basket after basket, with Andrew Phelps scoring two three-pointers and a foul shot, as Graham Good and Mac Shea put up two points each.

For Central, Andrew Speed sank a three-pointer and Caleb Shaw and Ethan Mailman each had two points.

The Red Devils regrouped heading into the second quarter and gave the Trojans their most difficult run of the game by allowing them to put up just two points from Russell Kropff.

Central got on a roll scoring 11 points in the second quarter with two points from Speed, Shaw, Micah Ward, Dylan Gray and three from Ethan Mailman for a score of 27-18 heading into the half.

After halftime, the Trojans bounced back offensively with nine points in the third quarter.

Swanson lit up the scoreboard in the third frame with eight points while Good, Kropff and Drew Rich scored two points each and Mac Shea put up one point.

Central had nine points total with three three-pointers from Speed, Ward and Gray. For the Trojans, Good owned the territory under the basket, serving up three layups in a row. Swanson sank a long three and Phelps scored three points with a two-pointer and one shot from the foul line.

MDI cruised to the lead in the final eight minutes of the game by putting up 12 points and holding the Devils to nine points for a final score of 48-38.

Swanson led the scoring for the Trojans with 17 points, followed by Good and Phelps with 10 points each. Mac Shea scored five points while Kropff had four points and Rich put up two points.

For Central, Shaw and Gray put up eight points apiece while Speed and Mailman scored eight points.

For the MDI boys, playing as a team helped them clinch the win.

“We talked about executing the little things and getting better as a unit making smart decisions at the half court,” said Good. “We ahd had a really good first quarter struggled a little in the second quarter but we came back in the third quarter and everything came together.”

With an Eastern Maine championship on the horizon, Wednesday’s win “means everything,” said Head Coach Justin Norwood.

“It means we get a chance to play in the Eastern Maine championship game which is what you dream about when you grow up playing basketball in Maine.”