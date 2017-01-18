MDI boys finish first

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ indoor track team remains unbeaten after finishing in first place Saturday at the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet at the University of Maine.

The Trojans earned the top spot with 108 points, followed by Bangor High School and Hampden Academy, each with 100; Orono High School, 42; John Bapst High School, 40; Bucksport High School, 18; Foxcroft Academy, 12; and Central High School, 3.

The MDI girls finished in fourth place with 56 points, behind Bangor with 132.5; John Bapst, 75; and Orono, 71.

For the MDI boys, Griffin Maristany took first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.21 seconds, followed by Orono’s Jacob Fendel in 53.41. Liam Higgins of MDI came in third place with a time of 54.08.

Maristany also placed first in the 200-meter dash in 24.45 seconds. Thomas Darby of Hampden came in next in 24.61.

Croix Albee placed first in the shot put with a throw of 48.01 feet. Bangor’s Cody Mayhew finished second with a 40.02-foot throw. Micah Hallett of MDI completed a 38.04-foot throw to finish in fourth place.

In the triple jump, Giovanni McKenzie won with a jump of 38 feet, 8 inches. Danny Bunker of Bucksport finished second in 38 feet, 4 inches.

The boys’ 4×200-meter relay team made up of Higgins, Hutchinson, McKenzie and Jose Chumbe took second place with a time of 1:39.30, just behind Hampden’s Thomas Darby, Jack Dunning, Jarrett Osborne and Marcus Theriault in 1:36.97.

MDI girls

In the girls’ division, Tia Tardy handily won first place in both of her events.

Tardy finished the 1-mile run in 5:04.79, followed by Zoe Olson of MDI in 5:45.97.

Tardy completed the 800-meter run in 2:25.24 to take first, and Amanda Boyd of John Bapst came in second in 2:33.41.

MDI’s Ashley Anderson took first place in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.52, with Rebecca Lopez-Anido of Orono finishing second in 1:02.01.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Christie Woodside of Hampden was the first finisher in 9.18 seconds. Ally Bender of MDI finished in fifth place in 11.76 seconds.

Lily Turner finished sixth for the Trojans in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.17 seconds. Katherine O’Brien of Orono finished first in 8.17 seconds.

The MDI team made up of Turner, Molly Brown, Olson and Bender took fifth place in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 2:04.92.

In the girls’ only field event of the day, Brigette Olearcek came in sixth in the shot put with a throw of 27 feet, 4.5 inches. Daija Misler of Hampden won the event with a throw of 38 feet, 8 inches.

The boys and girls will compete next at the University of Maine at Orono on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2:10 p.m.