MDI boys eke past Central

BAR HARBOR — Fans of the Mount Desert Island High School Trojans last week saw something they aren’t quite used to seeing this season.

In the first quarter of the varsity boys’ basketball game against Central High School last Friday, the Trojans scored just three points – a 2-pointer by Russell Kropff and a foul shot from Graham Good.

Instead of dominating straight off the bench as they have in the majority of games so far this season, MDI had trouble rebounding and shooting, and the defense allowed the Red Devils to get by, scoring 10 points.

Despite the first quarter setback, the Trojans overcame that deficit to defeat Central 44-39 to improve to 13-0.

Although the boys were off to a slow start, by the second quarter, the Trojans had nearly evened out the score and were behind by only two, 12-14, heading into halftime.

Kropff and Good again were the only scorers, with Kropff sinking a 2-pointer and Good scoring seven points.

The defense got back on track as well, holding the Red Riots to four points.

After halftime, the Trojans came back looking like the team fans have seen all season long.

In the third quarter, Andrew Phelps and Riley Swanson both sank 3-pointers while Good, Kropff, Devin Parlatore and Drew Rich each added points to the board.

MDI’s defense allowed Central to score four points in the third, including a buzzer-beating free throw by Andrew Speed. The quarter ended with a score of 31-22.

The final eight minutes of the game were dramatic, with each team answering the other’s points.

With two minutes, 18 seconds remaining, fans from both teams were on their feet as the game came down to a three point margin, with MDI ahead 40-37.

The Trojans’ defense held steady, and the offense was on a roll with Swanson scoring two 3-pointers and players hitting their foul shots to end the game 44-39.

Good led the scoring for MDI with 14 points, followed by Swanson with 10.

Phelps and Rich each scored six points while Kropff scored four points. Parlatore and Derek Collin each scored two points.

For Central, Caleb Shaw led the scoring with 13 points, followed by Micah Ward and Dylan Gray with eight points apiece.

MDI 90 – PI 67

MDI defeated Presque Isle High School 90-67 last Wednesday night at home.

The Wildcats fought hard and were successful in the paint, but the team was no match for the Trojans’ defense, which the team has worked on all season long in practices.

MDI led the shooting with 23 points in the first quarter, thanks in part to Swanson’s three 3-pointers, while Presque Isle scored 11. Parlatore scored four points and Phelps, Good, Collin and Mac Shea each scored two points.

Again in the second quarter, Swanson shot three 3-pointers and Kropff made one 3-pointer. Good had four points while Phelps and Shea each scored two points to finish the quarter 45-30 heading into halftime.

MDI ratcheted up the pressure in the second half, scoring 20 points in the third.

Phelps scored five points, including one 3-pointer, while Good and Kropff each scored four points. Swanson and Parlatore each sank two points, and Aaron Snurkowski scored one point on a foul shot.

The boys increased their lead by 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Shea scored six points, and Good had five points. Parlatore, Collin, Rich, Gus Reeves, Jimmy Carroll and Drew Shea all contributed to fourth-quarter scoring.

For Presque Isle, Griffin Guerrette led with 22 points, and Jonah Hudson scored 17 points.

MDI will travel to Presque Isle on Friday, Feb. 27, and will play at Caribou High School