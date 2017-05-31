MDI baseball continues winning streak

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity baseball team extended its winning streak to five games by sweeping Caribou High School in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at home.

The Trojans defeated the Vikings 9-1 in the first game and allowed no runs for a 7-0 win in the second game. MDI is now 9-5 and ranked No. 8 heading into the final two games of the regular season.

In the first game, Seth Clark pitched six innings for MDI, striking out 12, walking one and allowing four hits and one run.

Stanley Grierson led the Trojans with a single, double and triple, while Jacob Mitchell hit a double and a single. Riley Swanson had two singles, while Drew Shea, Mac Shea, Andrew Kennedy and Finn McConomy each hit one single.

For Caribou, Camden Huck pitched 4-2/3 innings while allowing seven runs, 10 hits and one walk and striking out three.

Kennedy pitched seven innings in game two for the Trojans, striking out six while allowing three hits.

Matthew Perconti led for the Trojans with two singles, while Alden Fournier, Grierson, Aaron Snurkowski and Swanson had one single apiece.

MDI at Hermon

MDI defeated Hermon High School for the second time this season in a 3-1 victory last Thursday night in Hermon.

The No. 2 Hawks have lost just three games this season – two to MDI and one to Ellsworth High School.

Perconti pitched a complete game for MDI, allowing four hits and one run while striking out six.

Mac Shea got on base with two singles.

For Hermon, Kent Johnson, Zach Nash, Alex Applebee and Keith Pomeroy all singled. Nash took the loss for the Hawks, allowing six hits while striking out 11 and walking one.

The Trojans were scheduled to face No. 4 Ellsworth High School on May 31 at 3:45 p.m. MDI will host No. 1 Old Town High School on Thursday, June 1, at 4:30 p.m. in its final matchup of the regular season.