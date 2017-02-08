McKenzie breaks own record

ORONO — Mount Desert Island High School’s Giovanni McKenzie broke another facility record for a triple jump that cleared 42 feet, 2 inches to help the MDI boys’ track-and-field team take first place at the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet held Saturday at the University of Maine.

McKenzie broke the previous record of 40 feet, 2 inches, which he logged just two weeks ago.

The Trojans came out on top with 123 points, followed by Bangor High School with 110 points; George Stevens Academy, 66; Ellsworth High School, 31; Washington Academy, 30; Bucksport High School, 19; Foxcroft Academy, 17; and Sumner Memorial High School, 5.

Liam Higgins, Griffin Maristany, Josh Bloom and Jose Chumbe took first in the 4×200-meter relay in one minute, 37.42 seconds. Bangor’s Josh Rand, Nick Canarr, Jared Willette and Noah White finished second in 1:39.26.

Thorin Smith of MDI came in first place in the 1-mile run with a time of 4:58.01, followed by Matt Frost of Ellsworth in 5:02.71.

Higgins took the top spot in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.19. Stanley Grierson of MDI took fourth place in 2:14.27.

In the 2-mile run, Nicholas Reznick finished first with a time of 10:46.6 while Stephen Grierson came in third place in 11:39.86.

Maristany took second place in the 400-meter dash in 52.75 seconds, behind Washington Academy’s Michaiah Robinson in 51.68 seconds.

That order repeated itself in the 400-meter dash, with Robinson taking first in 23.46 seconds, and Maristany finishing close behind in 24 seconds.

Chumbe finished fifth in the 55-meter dash in 7.23 seconds.

MDI also stood out in the field events.

Samuel Hoff’s throw of 41 feet, 10.5 inches earned him first place in the shot put, followed by Austin Labbe of Bangor with a throw of 40 feet, 5.25 inches.

Noah Hutchinson cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump, with Bangor’s Cole Jordan taking second with a jump of 5 feet, 10 inches.

In the long jump, Matthew Perconti cleared 17 feet, 5.25 inches for a fourth-place finish.

MDI girls

The MDI girls’ team finished in third place overall with 70 points, behind Bangor with 211.5 and GSA with 84.5. Rounding out the nine teams were Mattanawcook with 32 points; Foxcroft, 10; Bucksport, 5; Sumner, 4; WA, 2; and Ellsworth, 1.

For the MDI girls, Ashley Anderson improved on her 55-meter dash time by two-one hundredths of a second to win the event. She recorded a time of 7.5 seconds, ahead of last week’s time of 7.52. Mykayla Hoggard of Bangor followed to take second place in 7.73 seconds.

Lily Turner of MDI finished fifth in 8.05 seconds.

In the 400-meter dash, Tia Tardy took first place for MDI in 1:00.09, followed by Anderson in 1:01.42.

The teammates reversed positions in the 200-meter dash, with Anderson winning in 26.69 seconds and Tardy following in 27.70 seconds.

The girls’ 4×200-meter relay team made up of Turner, Marissa Springer, Zoe Olson and Allyson Bender tied with GSA’s team in 2:01.10. Hattie Slayton, Belle Cimeno, Mary Brenna Catus and Hanna Jordan made up the Eagles’ team.

Rihan Smallwood, Demitria Givens, Lynn Boettcher of Bangor led the event with a time of 1:50.22.

In the shot put, Dorothy LeMoine of MDI earned second place with a throw of 30 feet, 8 inches, behind Bangor’s Hlin Gudmundsdottir with 32 feet, 9 inches. Brigette Olearcek came in fourth place for the Trojans with a throw of 27 feet, 2.75 inches.