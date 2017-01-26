McKenzie breaks record

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ track-and-field team placed third, while the girls placed fourth on Saturday at the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet at University of Maine.

The boys finished with 95 points, behind Hampden with 108 and Old Town with 95. Following MDI were George Stevens Academy, 56; Orono High School, 55; Bucksport High School, 19; Central High School, 9; and Foxcroft Academy, 6.

MDI’s Giovanni McKenzie broke a facility record for the triple jump with a total distance of 41 feet, 11 inches.

MDI also took the top three spots in the shot put.

Micah Hallett took first place with a throw of 39 feet, 1.25 inches.

Samuel Hoff was next, with a 38-feet, 4.5-inch throw, and Gilbert Isaacs came in third with a 37-foot, 6.75-inch throw.

Deandre Reid of MDI finished in second place in the high jump with a reach of 5 feet, 4 inches, behind Cameron Gordon of GSA with a 5-foot, 6-inch jump.

In the track events, Josh Bloom came in third place in the 1-mile run with a time of 4 minutes, 58.45 seconds, behind first-place finisher Jacob Fandel of Orono in 4:34.01 and Connor Poirier of Old Town in 4:46.91.

Liam Higgins finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:07.19, behind GSA’s John Hassett in 1:59.31. Thorin Smith placed fourth in 2:11.15.

Matt Perconti was third to finish in the 400-meter dash in 57.37. Joshua Willey of Old Town came in first with a time of 54.90, followed by Tony Manev of Orono in 56.86.

In the 200-meter dash, Jose Chumbe finished third in 24.75, behind Thomas Darby of Hampden Academy in 24.09 and Marcus Theriault in 24.47.

Josh Bloom placed sixth in 25.53.

MDI’s Calvin Partin finished sixth in the 2-mile run with a time of 11:49.26. Fandel won that event in 9:49.

MDI girls

The top three finishers in the girls’ division were Old Town with 111 points; GSA, 86; and Hampden, 86. MDI girls finished fourth in Orono with 74 points, followed by Orono, 46; Central, 18; Bucksport, 10; and Foxcroft, 3.

Both Ashley Anderson and Tia Tardy took first place in each of their events.

Anderson finished first in the 55-meter dash in 7.51 seconds, followed by Katherine O’Brien of Orono in 7.69 seconds.

In the 400-meter dash, Anderson came in first with a time of 1:03.55, ahead of GSA’s Mary Brenna Catus in 1:04.29.

Tardy took first place in the 800-meter run in 2:18, followed by teammate Zoe Olson in 2:30.39.

Tardy again took first place in the 200-meter dash in 28.20 seconds. Simone Withers of Hampden finished second in 28.29. Lily Turner of MDI came in fourth in 29.02.

The 4×200-meter relay team made up of Turner, Anderson, Olson and Ally Bender won with a time of 1:58.05, followed by Nicole Kennedy, Morgan Paradis, Delaney Veilleux and Nevaeh Skinner of Old Town in 1:58.42.

In the MDI girls’ only field event, Dorothy LeMoine finished second in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 1.75 inches, behind Daija Misler of Hampden with a 39-foot, 5.25-inch throw.

The Trojans will compete next at the University of Maine on Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 9 a.m.