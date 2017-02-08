Masters make a splash

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA hosts scores of swim meets every year, but Jan. 29 was the first of their new Masters Swimming program.

About 10 members of the new team based here, a diverse group of adult swimmers ages 24-66, competed in the Winter Master’s Meet. Dozens more swimmers from other Maine Master’s clubs traveled for the event.

MDI swimmers included Robert Pollien, Scott Redmon, Doe Wright, Ty Onda, Kristin Dillon, Alison Richardson, Rob Benson, Lauren Rupp and Melissa Ossanna. Masters coach Christina Longstreeth also competed in several events.

There were only one or two swimmers of each gender in each age group, so for many, the competition is about beating their own previous times.

Of five swimmers competing in the 1650-yard “mile” at the end of the event, Ossanna was the first woman to finish. She came in at 28:46.94, just ahead of Susan Rardin with 28:47.17.

At 79, William Jones was the oldest swimmer in the meet, and he also logged the most distance. He finished the 500-yard freestyle in 9:39.18 and then swam the mile in 34:10.03.

In a switch from youth swim meets with adults helping and cheering on the kids, members of the Sharks youth and MDI High School swim teams volunteered at the adult meet.

To learn more about the MDI YMCA’s program or private instruction, contact Mark Schoon at aquatics@mdiymca.org or call 288-3511. For more information on U.S. Masters Swimming, visit www.usms.org.