Marty Lyons tourney set

BAR HARBOR — The 19th annual Marty Lyons Classic baseball tournament will take place at the Bar Harbor athletic fields Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4-6.

The annual tournament brings teams from around the state for a weekend of fun play. The tourney is named in honor of Marty Lyons, a co-founder of Acadian Youth Sports (AYS).

“We’ve got a full major bracket of 10 teams all the way from Presque Isle and Caribou, all the way to Sebasticook, as well as Hermon, Ellsworth and Acadian (MDI) teams,” said AYS Executive Director Kyle McKim.

The major bracket is for 11- and 12-year-olds. There are five minor league teams for players ages 9-10.

McKim said that volunteers are needed for the three tournament days to keep score, pitch counts and field maintenance.

“We will take all the help we can get,” he said. “It is very organized chaos. We will have three games going on at the same time all day Saturday and Sunday. Umpires are always a big need as a lot of our umpires work all weekend and squeeze in a hot dog between innings.”

Games start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The last game is at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s really exciting to have done this as many years as we have,” said McKim. “We are one step closer to having done this for 20 years, and that’s a big milestone for us.

“We always thank Marty Lyons, who helped start the Acadian Little League and built it to what it is today. It’s going to be another big weekend of a lot of baseball.”