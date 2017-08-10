Marty Lyons Classic draws teams

BAR HARBOR — Ten Major League teams (ages 11-12) and five Minor League teams (ages 9-10) came to the Bar Harbor Athletic Fields over the weekend for this year’s Marty Lyons Classic.

Little League teams came from as far away as Caribou and Presque Isle for the tournament, which began Friday morning and concluded with the Major League championship early Sunday evening.

The Acadian Little League 11-12 team started out the tournament with a victory over an Old Town team that eventually earned a third-place finish. The team then followed that win with another over Caribou before falling against Sebasticook and dropping a hard-fought rematch against Old Town.

Ellsworth’s Down East Family YMCA Little League finished second in the 11-12 division after falling to Sebasticook in the championship game. Bangor claimed the 9-10 crown with a 7-4 win over Old Town.