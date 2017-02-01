ELLSWORTH —The East Coast Greenway Alliance, Frenchman Bay Conservancy and Sunrise Trail Coalition are hosting a free cross-country ski, snowshoe or hike through the Sunrise Trail as part of the Great Maine Outdoor Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Dozens of sites across the state are hosting free events to promote outdoor activity in the winter.

The trek begins at the Downeast Sunrise Trail parking lot on Railroad Siding Road, off Washington Junction Road, at 10 a.m. Refreshments around a bonfire will follow.

There will be a winter snowshoe or hike along the Simon Trail in Lamoine on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1-3 p.m.

Anyone who needs rental skis, snowshoes or poles should contact Eileen at 422-2328 or eileen@frenchmanbay.org.