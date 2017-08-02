Lumberjack show visits Beech Cliff

MOUNT DESERT — Great Maine Lumberjacks will hurl axes and wield chainsaws on the field of Camp Beech Cliff on Friday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m.

The crew of woodsmen and women will celebrate Maine’s rich lumberjacking tradition with a family performance open to the public.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic dinner or can purchase food at the show. A suggested donation of $5 per individual or $15 per family supports Camp Beech Cliff, a nonprofit summer camp and year-round outdoor education and recreation center located at 264 Beech Hill Road. The event is sponsored by Savage Forest Enterprise Inc.

Visit www.campbeechcliff.org or call 244-0365.