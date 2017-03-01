Josh Sprague Memorial Tournament is set

BAR HARBOR — The 17th Annual Josh Sprague Memorial Basketball Tournament returns to the Mount Desert Island YMCA on March 9-10.

Elementary, middle and high school students play Thursday, March 9, from 4-6:30 p.m., while adults play Friday, March 10, from 6-9 p.m.

Josh Sprague was a dedicated young man who exemplified caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, attributes that made him beloved throughout the community. He died tragically in an automobile accident on March 26, 1999, at the age of 18. The basketball tournament and fund are named in his honor because of his selfless attitude and his love for sports. Each year, the tournament is held in his memory with the hope that his life will continue to inspire current and future generations to emulate the attributes that made Josh who he was.

Throughout its 17 years, the fund has been able to support individuals, families and community centers. The new backboards at the YMCA were made possible by the fund. The fund also helps families that need assistance paying for sports fees or island rec teams.

The tournament format is 3-on-3 and registration costs $20 per person. All proceeds go the Josh Sprague Memorial Fund.

Sign up online at www.mdiymca.org, stop by the Y in person or register on tournament day. To learn more about the 17th Annual Josh Sprague Memorial Basketball Tournament, contact Nick Tymoczko at 288-3511 or [email protected].