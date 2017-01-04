Johnston wins Resolution 5K

BAR HARBOR — Twenty-four area runners got a head start on the new near by racing in the Mount Desert Island YMCA’s second annual Resolution Run the morning of Jan. 1.
Oliver Johnston of Bar Harbor won the 5K race with a time of 18 minutes, 58 seconds, followed by Lance Kuehne in 19:56.
Robin Clarke finished first for the women in 21:29, with Lisa Kearns coming in second place in 24:59.
Chris Heel took first place in the men’s 20-29 age group and fifth place overall in 21:28.
Peter Simecek finished third overall and first in the men’s 30-39 division with a time of 21:04.
Todd Edgar completed the race in 21:40 to clinch first place in the men’s 40-49 division. Steve Whalen finished first in the men’s 50-59 age group in 22:06.
Lloyd Harmon won the 70-79 division in 27:24.
In the women’s 20-29 division, Allison Kiesser took first place in 28:44.
Karina Guzman came in first in the 30-39 division with a time of 26:12, and Hannah Whalen took the top spot in the women’s 40-49 group in 26:29.
In the 50-59 group, Tamera Murphy placed first in 28:24, and Robin Emery was first in the women’s 70-79 division in 32:20.
