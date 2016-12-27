Jiu-Jitsu at YMCA

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu owner Kris Douglas will offer classes at the Mount Desert Island YMCA beginning in January.

Beginner jiu-jitsu for ages 5-9 will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 5-5:45 p.m. Students will learn basic concepts and will grow in coordination, body awareness and positioning, and will be given an introduction to anti-bullying.

Intermediate jiu-jitsu for ages 10-16 will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6-7 p.m. This class is designed to develop athletic and motivational skills that will focus on coordination, agility, positioning, take-downs and more in-depth anti-bullying concepts.

Adult jiu-jitsu will meet on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:15-8:45 p.m. This is a self defense course with a focus on take-downs and submissions. The cost for each age group is $40 for members and $80 for nonmembers.

Contact Douglas at [email protected].