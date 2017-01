ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School indoor track-and-field team will compete at the University of Maine on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2:30 p.m. The Trojans will face Foxcroft Academy, George Stevens Academy, Hermon High School and John Bapst High School.

This will be just the second meet of the season, as last week’s competition was canceled due to inclement weather. At the first meet of the season, the MDI boys took first place, and the girls took fourth.