Houlton tops MDI boys

HOULTON — It was close, but the Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ basketball team couldn’t put one in the win column last Saturday with a 54-50 loss to Houlton High School.

In the first quarter, MDI trailed the Shiretowners 16-11.

Houlton allowed MDI to score just eight points in the second quarter while racking up 15 points for a halftime score of 31-19.

The Trojans bounced back in the third quarter by scoring 18 points, but were still behind the Shiretowners 43-37.

In the final eight minutes, MDI narrowed the gap by adding 13 more points to the scoreboard and allowing 11 points by Houlton.

The boys, though, couldn’t catch up with Houlton’s early lead and ended the game 54-50.

Russell Kropff led MDI in scoring with 14 points, including one 3-pointer.

Riley Swanson shot three 3-pointers to rack up nine points, while Aaron Snurkowski had eight points and was 2-for-2 from the foul line.

Junior Colby Lee scored seven points, including one 3-pointer, and Andrew Phelps had a 3-pointer of his own for a total of five points.

Mac Shea scored four points, and Drew Rich had three points by being 3-for-4 from the foul line.

The Trojans have lost the last three out of four games to go 14-3 heading into the final game of the regular season against Ellsworth High School Thursday night.

Despite the last three losses, the Trojans remain No. 1 in the Heal Point Standings, with Hermon High School following closely behind.

“The last couple of weeks, we haven’t been playing like ourselves, so right now, we are focused on what we are doing,” said Head Coach Justin Norwood. “In general, in all phases of the game, we need to get back where we were earlier this year.”

Norwood said Thursday night’s matchup against Ellsworth will be the perfect way to end the season. “The kids are fired up to play, so they are going to take the rest of this week to get ready,” he said.

The coach has no concerns about the Trojans being at their top of their game on Thursday night and at the start of next week’s Maine Principals’ Association state championship tournament.

“I have every confidence in our kids that we will be able to turn it around,” Norwood said. “Three losses is three losses. It’s still a good record, and we’ll take it.”

The Trojans face the 8-8 Ellsworth Eagles in Ellsworth tonight, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. for the final matchup of the regular season.

Visit www.mdislander.com for coverage of Thursday’s game against Ellsworth High School.