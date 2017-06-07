Wednesday - Jun 07, 2017
Catherine Maloy of Albany, N.Y., approaches the finish line at the Acadia Half Marathon last Sunday in Bar Harbor. Maloy won the women’s division with a time of 1 hour, 29 minutes, 29.14 seconds, while Matt Homich of Bar Harbor won the race in 1:16:37.34. ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER MACE

Homich, Maloy win Acadia Half

June 7, 2017

BAR HARBOR — Matt Homich of Bar Harbor won the Mount Desert Island YMCA Acadia Half Marathon for the second year in a row.

He finished the 13.1-mile course in 1 hour, 16 minutes, 37.34 seconds, nearly a minute faster than his 2016 time.

Matthew Wolpert of Ogden, Utah, came in second place in 1:17:59.32, followed by third-place finisher Andrew Kephart of Ellsworth in a time of 1:20.06.

For the women, Catherine Maloy of Albany, N.Y., took first place and 10th overall with a time of 1:29:29.14, followed by Denise Pfefferle of Columbus, Ohio, in 1:34:34.15. Heidi Tyrrell of Newburyport, Mass., finished third for the women and 29th overall with a time of 1:44:42.06.

In the 10K race, Michael Madden of Boston, Mass., took first place with a time of 38 minutes, 39.34 seconds, followed Stéphane Ricoult of Boston in 39:26.06.Laura Smith of Boston finished first for the women in 44:47.37. Maura Williams of Cambridge, Mass., was the second female finisher, with a time of 48:34.32.A total of 246 runners completed the half-marathon, while 111 finished the 10K. Both races follow courses that included a leg in Acadia National Park.

In the fall, the MDI YMCA will host the 40th annual Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half Marathon and Fall 5K along different courses featuring legs in the park. That race is slated for Saturday, Sept. 16. For more information, visit mdiymca.org.

 Acadia Half-Marathon

Top 50 finishers

1        Matt Homich        Bar Harbor 1:16:37.34

2        Matthew Wolpert Ogden, UT  1:17:59.32

3        Andrew Kephart  Ellsworth    1:20:06.00

4        Erik Knickerbocker        Hampden    1:23:40.62

5        Thomas Wire       New Limerick       1:25:52.24

6        Ottarson, Spencer          Williamston, MI   1:27:41.96

7        Kerry Green                   Mansfield, OH      1:29:29.14

8        Benedict Foo        Hanover, NH        1:30:00.96

9        Eric Grunwald      Staten Island, NY 1:33:04.17

10      Timothy Flynn     Seekonk, MA       1:33:10.17

11      Matthew Mace     Arnold, MD         1:33:35.02

12      Catherine Maloy  Albany, NY          1:34:34.15

13      Denise Pfefferle    Columbus, OH     1:35:30.30

14      John Haines         Kennebunk 1:38:26.40

15      Steven Kreuzer     Brookline, MA     1:38:29.85

16      Liam Lawford      Deer Isle     1:38:52.97

17      Zachary Gilhooey Bar Harbor 1:39:07.41

18      Kevin Peterson     UNA 1:39:16.89

19      Joseph Socobasin Princeton    1:39:29.38

20      James Iandoli       North Billerica, MA       1:39:52.88

21      Nathan Nesbitt     Cambridge, MA   1:40:32.74

22      Scott Hero  Barrington, RI      1:41:02.40

23      Eric Overby          Austin, MN 1:41:47.06

24      Michael Clinton    Washington, DC  1:41:53.54

25      David Hunt Monmouth  1:43:19.81

26      Earl Marshall       Dunmore, PA       1:43:40.58

27      Luc Durand Belmont, MA       1:44:17.91

28      Nicolas Lemieux   Portland      1:44:28.70

29      Heidi Tyrrell         Newburyport, MA         1:44:42.06

30      Patrick Curry       White Plains, NY 1:44:42.42

31      Andrew Schoen    Portsmouth, NH   1:44:43.95

32      Logen Zimmerman         Brookline, MA     1:45:04.75

33      Christie Stephenson       Cambridge, MA   1:45:25.85

34      Shaelie Dumont    Kents Hill   1:45:32.92

35      Katharine Lynch  Cambridge, NY    1:46:03.56

36      Juliane Mak          West Roxbury, MA       1:46:08.75

37      Bethany Heslam   North Port, FL     1:46:41.60

38      Peter Heslam        Newburyport, MA         1:46:41.80

39      Shawn Higgins     Bangor        1:47:02.08

40      Brian Henkel        Mount Desert       1:47:18.66

41      Gabriel Saad        Lakeville, MA      1:47:28.31

42      Steven Laplace     St. Thomas 1:48:04.58

43      Diane Elms Beaver, PA 1:48:19.36

44      David Waterman  Waltham, MA      1:48:25.08

45      Felipe Polido        North Reading, MA       1:48:41.19

46      Laura Anderson   Bar Harbor 1:49:30.10

47      Todd Edgar Bar Harbor 1:49:53.89

48      Meghan Mahoney West Newbury, MA       1:49:56.53

49      Eric Pynn    Denver, CO 1:50:00.84

50      Stephany Perkins Harmony    1:50:32.41

 

Acadia 10K

Top 10 finishers

1          Michael Madden          Boston, MA     38:49.342

2         Stéphane Ricoult          Boston, MA     39:26.063

3         Brigid Smith-Franey    South Portland 42:11.974

4         Parker Ottarson           Williamston, MI           42:48.115

5         Conor Walsh   Hanover, NH   44:18.256

6        Laura Smith     Boston, MA     44:47.377

7        Christopher Cotter       Roslindale, MA            46:09.958

8       Lance Kuehne  Bar Harbor      46:11.099

9       William Lewis  Cambridge, MA           47:06.9810

10     Richard Dobson           South Burlington, VT  47:22.99

Taylor Bigler Mace

