Homich, Maloy win Acadia Half

BAR HARBOR — Matt Homich of Bar Harbor won the Mount Desert Island YMCA Acadia Half Marathon for the second year in a row.

He finished the 13.1-mile course in 1 hour, 16 minutes, 37.34 seconds, nearly a minute faster than his 2016 time.

Matthew Wolpert of Ogden, Utah, came in second place in 1:17:59.32, followed by third-place finisher Andrew Kephart of Ellsworth in a time of 1:20.06.

For the women, Catherine Maloy of Albany, N.Y., took first place and 10th overall with a time of 1:29:29.14, followed by Denise Pfefferle of Columbus, Ohio, in 1:34:34.15. Heidi Tyrrell of Newburyport, Mass., finished third for the women and 29th overall with a time of 1:44:42.06.

In the 10K race, Michael Madden of Boston, Mass., took first place with a time of 38 minutes, 39.34 seconds, followed Stéphane Ricoult of Boston in 39:26.06.Laura Smith of Boston finished first for the women in 44:47.37. Maura Williams of Cambridge, Mass., was the second female finisher, with a time of 48:34.32.A total of 246 runners completed the half-marathon, while 111 finished the 10K. Both races follow courses that included a leg in Acadia National Park.

In the fall, the MDI YMCA will host the 40th annual Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half Marathon and Fall 5K along different courses featuring legs in the park. That race is slated for Saturday, Sept. 16. For more information, visit mdiymca.org.

Acadia Half-Marathon

Top 50 finishers

1 Matt Homich Bar Harbor 1:16:37.34

2 Matthew Wolpert Ogden, UT 1:17:59.32

3 Andrew Kephart Ellsworth 1:20:06.00

4 Erik Knickerbocker Hampden 1:23:40.62

5 Thomas Wire New Limerick 1:25:52.24

6 Ottarson, Spencer Williamston, MI 1:27:41.96

7 Kerry Green Mansfield, OH 1:29:29.14

8 Benedict Foo Hanover, NH 1:30:00.96

9 Eric Grunwald Staten Island, NY 1:33:04.17

10 Timothy Flynn Seekonk, MA 1:33:10.17

11 Matthew Mace Arnold, MD 1:33:35.02

12 Catherine Maloy Albany, NY 1:34:34.15

13 Denise Pfefferle Columbus, OH 1:35:30.30

14 John Haines Kennebunk 1:38:26.40

15 Steven Kreuzer Brookline, MA 1:38:29.85

16 Liam Lawford Deer Isle 1:38:52.97

17 Zachary Gilhooey Bar Harbor 1:39:07.41

18 Kevin Peterson UNA 1:39:16.89

19 Joseph Socobasin Princeton 1:39:29.38

20 James Iandoli North Billerica, MA 1:39:52.88

21 Nathan Nesbitt Cambridge, MA 1:40:32.74

22 Scott Hero Barrington, RI 1:41:02.40

23 Eric Overby Austin, MN 1:41:47.06

24 Michael Clinton Washington, DC 1:41:53.54

25 David Hunt Monmouth 1:43:19.81

26 Earl Marshall Dunmore, PA 1:43:40.58

27 Luc Durand Belmont, MA 1:44:17.91

28 Nicolas Lemieux Portland 1:44:28.70

29 Heidi Tyrrell Newburyport, MA 1:44:42.06

30 Patrick Curry White Plains, NY 1:44:42.42

31 Andrew Schoen Portsmouth, NH 1:44:43.95

32 Logen Zimmerman Brookline, MA 1:45:04.75

33 Christie Stephenson Cambridge, MA 1:45:25.85

34 Shaelie Dumont Kents Hill 1:45:32.92

35 Katharine Lynch Cambridge, NY 1:46:03.56

36 Juliane Mak West Roxbury, MA 1:46:08.75

37 Bethany Heslam North Port, FL 1:46:41.60

38 Peter Heslam Newburyport, MA 1:46:41.80

39 Shawn Higgins Bangor 1:47:02.08

40 Brian Henkel Mount Desert 1:47:18.66

41 Gabriel Saad Lakeville, MA 1:47:28.31

42 Steven Laplace St. Thomas 1:48:04.58

43 Diane Elms Beaver, PA 1:48:19.36

44 David Waterman Waltham, MA 1:48:25.08

45 Felipe Polido North Reading, MA 1:48:41.19

46 Laura Anderson Bar Harbor 1:49:30.10

47 Todd Edgar Bar Harbor 1:49:53.89

48 Meghan Mahoney West Newbury, MA 1:49:56.53

49 Eric Pynn Denver, CO 1:50:00.84

50 Stephany Perkins Harmony 1:50:32.41

Acadia 10K

Top 10 finishers

1 Michael Madden Boston, MA 38:49.342

2 Stéphane Ricoult Boston, MA 39:26.063

3 Brigid Smith-Franey South Portland 42:11.974

4 Parker Ottarson Williamston, MI 42:48.115

5 Conor Walsh Hanover, NH 44:18.256

6 Laura Smith Boston, MA 44:47.377

7 Christopher Cotter Roslindale, MA 46:09.958

8 Lance Kuehne Bar Harbor 46:11.099

9 William Lewis Cambridge, MA 47:06.9810

10 Richard Dobson South Burlington, VT 47:22.99