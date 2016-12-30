BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA will offer a hip hop class on Saturdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Hip hop is a high-energy class that infuses the latest styles of street dancing, breaking, popping and locking. Classes will encourage students to step outside the box by bringing their own individual style and personality to the movements. Hip hop dance requires students to have the strength and stamina to successfully perform moves. Class includes upper and lower body conditioning as well as rigorous warm-up to help prepare students for more intense movements.

Classes meet at 18 Pleasant St. Parents are asked to use the YMCA back parking lot. There is a maximum of 11 participants, and the cost is $40 for members and $80 for nonmembers.