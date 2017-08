BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School is offering free sports physicals for all incoming freshmen interested in participating in a sport during the 2017-18 school year.

Physicals are required for freshmen and juniors prior to participating in any sport. The free physicals for freshmen will be offered Aug. 10, 11 and 14 by appointment. Contact Wendy Littlefield at 288-5011, ext. 3352, or at [email protected] or Mary Corrow at 288-5011, ext. 3300, or at [email protected].