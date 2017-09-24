Habitat to hit the links

MOUNT DESERT — The 16th annual Swing for Habitat Golf Tournament will take place at the Northeast Harbor Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 30. The four-person scramble format event kicks off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The rain date is Oct. 1.

The $80 entry fee per player includes cart, a gift bag and lunch. Golfers are eligible for approximately $2,500 in prizes. A live raffle and 50-50 cash prize are planned. Hole-in-one prizes are a car sponsored by Darling’s Auto Mall and a scooter sponsored by Stanley Subaru. Sponsorships are available.

Golfers can register at the event. Space is limited to 25 teams. Forms can be downloaded online. Coffee and donuts will be available at registration. Call 667-8484, email [email protected] or visit www.HancockCountyHabitat.org.