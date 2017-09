BREWER — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team won a three-way match Tuesday at the Pine Hill Golf Club, beating out teams from Caribou and John Bapst.

The Trojans (4-2) logged a team score of 171. Caribou finished with 180 and Bapst with 196.

Kyle Nicholson was the medalist with an individual score of 38 on the par 36 course. Nick Stanley was second with 42. Colyn Rich shot 45, Gabbie James 46, Brennan Hubbard 46 and Dane Vanzura 54.