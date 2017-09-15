Golf team posts wins

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team posted a pair of wins last week, defeating John Bapst on the road and Hermon at home.

Last Thursday, MDI shot 160 to John Bapst’s 199 in a dominant victory at Brewer’s Pine Hill Golf Club. Brennan Hubbard and Kyle Nicholson led the way for MDI with nine-hole scores of 38 and 40, respectively, on the par-36 course.

Nicholson posted an even better score Monday when he shot 33 to lead MDI to a nine-stroke win against Hermon at the Causeway Club in Southwest Harbor. Nick Stanley shot 42 to finish second for MDI (6-2), and Hubbard was third with a score of 45.

MDI was scheduled to face Bucksport, Ellsworth and Narraguagus on Wednesday at Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor. The team’s next match will be a rematch against John Bapst at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m.