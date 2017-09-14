Goals from Granholm lead MDI girls past Old Town

BAR HARBOR — In a tightly contested battle Saturday at Mount Desert Island High School, the Trojans counted on their most prolific scorer to deliver a crucial victory.

Sophomore Daisy Granholm had a first-half hat trick to give the MDI girls’ soccer team its first home victory of the year. The win brought the Trojans’ record to 2-1 this season.

Trojan goalkeeper Cassia Barnes made the game’s first big play on a clutch save with 36 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first half, and the Trojans went on the offensive from there. At the 34:01 mark, Granholm gave the home team the lead when she chipped the ball over the Old Town goalkeeper from the left side of the box after a run down the right flank.

“I was thinking about getting a cross in for my teammates, but then my hips weren’t turned enough,” Granholm said. “At the last second, I realized I had the space to take a shot, and I went for it and was able to score for my team.”

Less than a minute later, though, Old Town (0-2) leveled the score after a through ball left Olivia Damboise in a one-on-one situation with Barnes for an easy tap-in. The game was then scoreless for the next 20 minutes before Granholm added her second goal of the game with a shot to the bottom-right corner of the net.

Old Town nearly tied the game again with 10 minutes left in the half, but a right-footed shot from the edge of the box instead flew across the face of the goal before flying out of bounds. Two minutes later, Granholm scored her third goal of the game on a penalty kick after the Coyotes were called for a foul inside the box.

“She makes it look easy sometimes,” MDI Coach May Dow said. “She’s incredibly talented, and her passion for the game and what she does is what puts her on the next level.”

The visitors stepped up the offensive pressure in the second half and appeared to get a lifeline after a handball led to a penalty kick with 30 minutes to play. Yet Barnes dove to the right and saved the kick to keep MDI’s two-goal lead intact.

“That was her second penalty save of the year,” Dow said. “She’s stepped up a lot for us when we’ve needed it this year.”

With 21:27 remaining, Damboise collected on a loose ball in the penalty area and slid it past Barnes to cut MDI’s lead to 3-2. Old Town nearly scored another goal four minutes later, but MDI held on for the victory.

As for Granholm, the sophomore standout had previously scored five goals against Washington Academy in MDI’s 9-0 win in East Machias last Thursday. That contest marked the most goals the Trojans had scored in a game since Oct. 7, 2015.

MDI is set to play its next game at home against George Stevens Academy (1-2) on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. It will be the first matchup between the two teams since the Trojans beat the Eagles twice in 2014.

“[GSA Coach Stephen Bemiss] has been around a while and always had his team ready to play,” Dow said. “We haven’t played each other recently, but they’re always a team that’s going to give you a good game.”

Old Town beats MDI boys 2-1

The MDI boys’ team led Old Town for 71 minutes before giving up two late goals in the afternoon game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Nick Duley gave MDI (0-3) the lead 17 minutes into the second half, but Old Town (2-1) got a goal from Jacob Cyr eight minutes later to level the score. With just under a minute to go, Jacob Harrison scored a late winner for the visitors when he got the rebound from his own penalty kick miss and tapped it across the goal line.

The MDI boys were scheduled to face George Stevens Academy on Wednesday, and both the girls’ and boys’ teams will host a doubleheader against Caribou on Saturday. The girls’ team plays first at 1 p.m., and the boys’ game will follow at 3 p.m.