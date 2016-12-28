Girls trap Lynx 59-45

LINCOLN — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball players used last week’s loss against John Bapst High School to motivate themselves for Tuesday night’s 59-45 win against Mattanawcook Academy here. The Trojans now have improved to 3-2 on the season.

In the John Bapst game, the girls made repeated fouls that hurt them in the long run. Head Coach Brent Barker said the team would practice being more aggressive on offense ahead of Tuesday’s game, which worked well for the Lady Trojans.

MDI remained ahead throughout the game, with the second half the team’s most impressive.

In the first quarter, the game seemed close, with MDI leading 12-11 going into the second.

The Trojans scored 14 points to secure a 26-23 lead heading into halftime, but Barker said a talk in the locker room helped the girls come out blazing in the third quarter.

“It was a three-point game at halftime, and we went in and talked about playing hard defensively,” he said. “The intensity on the defense wasn’t where it needed to be.”

Following the break, the Trojans came out and “wreaked some havoc” as the team inched farther and farther ahead.

MDI scored 13 points in the third quarter to Mattanawcook’s nine points, for a 39-32 lead going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter proved to be MDI’s highest-scoring, with the Trojans topping out at 20 points to the Lynx’s 13 for a 59-45 win.

“We did a much better job defensively keeping our foul numbers down,” Barker said. “If you look at the fourth quarter, we turned seven points into a 20-point lead. Execution in the fourth quarter was big for us.”

Nearly all of MDI’s players scored for the team.

Maddy Candage led the scoring with an impressive 19 points, making 60 percent of field goals attempted and seven of nine free throws.

Emma Watras finished with 11 points and was 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Maya Watras, Alexis Clarito and Mariah Hamor all had six points each.

Maddy Good came up with five points, while Julia Watras had four points, and Abbe Miller had three.

The Trojans have a busy few days with three games in four days.

The team will host Caribou High School Saturday, Dec. 31, at noon.

Barker said he is not worried about the girls’ ability or stamina through a demanding week.

“I like what this team is doing right now, and they will be ready to go,” said the coach. “They fight to the end, and that’s what we are looking for. They will be ready.”