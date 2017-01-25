Girls top Central

BAR HARBOR — After suffering three losses in a row, the Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball team rallied to defeat Central High School 50-34 last Saturday at home.

The girls are now 8-5 on the season.

The Trojans jumped into the lead right off the bench by scoring 18 points in the first quarter while holding the Red Riots to 10 points.

In the second quarter, MDI scored seven points to Central’s nine points for a score of 25-20 heading into halftime.

The Trojans continued to stay ahead in the second half, scoring 10 points in the third quarter while holding the Red Riots to eight. The score was 35-28 at the end of the third.

In the final eight minutes of the game, MDI’s defense held Central to just six points while racking up 10 points of their own for a final score of 50-34.

Maddy Candage led the scoring for MDI with 10 points, followed by Maya Watras and Hannah Chamberlain with nine points each.

Julia Watras and Abbe Miller each scored six points, while Mariah Hamor and Maddy Good scored four points apiece.

Alexis Clarito scored two points for the Trojans.

For Central, Sydney Allen scored a team high of 10 points followed by Emma Campbell with six points.

MDI vs. Presque Isle

MDI put up a fight against Presque Isle High School last Wednesday at home, but a victory slipped out of the girls’ reach by the third quarter. The Wildcats won 58-44.

The teams were tied through the first half.

Both the Trojans and Wildcats scored eight points in the first quarter and nine points in the second quarter for a score of 17-17 heading into halftime.

But the Wildcats showed their teeth after the half.

Presque Isle outscored MDI 22-8 in the third quarter, which sealed the deal for the visiting team.

The Trojans pushed back hard in the final eight minutes of the game and came back to score 19 points. MDI’s defense couldn’t stop Presque Isle, which also scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, for the 58-44 win.

Maya Watras scored 13 points to lead the Trojans, followed by Candage with 11 points.

Clarito and Good each scored six points, with Good sinking four of her four shots at the foul line.

Miller scored five points, including one 3-pointer, while Hamor scored one 3-pointer.

MDI will have a rematch against the Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. The Trojans then travel to Caribou High School on Saturday, Jan. 28, for a 1 p.m. game.