Girls split with PI

PRESQUE ISLE — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity softball team split with opponent Presque Isle High School during a doubleheader last Saturday. The Trojans won the first game 5-2 and fell to the Wildcats 5-4 in the second game.

In the first game, MDI’s Lindsey McEachern pitched a no-hitter while striking out 15 and allowing just two walks.

The Trojans scored all five runs at the top of the seventh inning.

MDI had 12 hits led by Maddie Neale with two singles and a double, followed by Maddie Thornton with three singles, Hannah Chamberlain with two singles and Emily York with a single and a double.

The Trojans faced a narrow defeat in game two.

MDI had six hits with York knocking out two singles and Hannah Hanscom and Maddie Jones each hitting a single. Chamberlain and Thornton each hit doubles.

Thornton pitched for four innings, allowing five hits and four strikeouts. McEachern pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk and striking out three.

MDI is now 3-6 for the season and ranked No. 10 in the Heal Point Standings, behind Winslow and ahead of Presque Isle.

MDI at Foxcroft

The Trojans fell to Foxcroft Academy 6-1 for the second time in a week last Thursday night in Dover-Foxcroft, after facing a 19-8 loss at home the week prior.

The Trojans scored their only run in the top of the first inning on a Foxcroft error.

The Ponies answered in the bottom of the first after a single by Kiara Prescott. But the home team drove up the score in the fifth ending with five runs for a score of 6-1.

MDI’s McEachern pitched a complete game, striking out eight while allowing three hits, three earned runs and one walk.

For Foxcroft, Mackenzie Beaudry pitched a no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.

The Trojans are set to face John Bapst Memorial High School on Wednesday, May 17, and will head to Bucksport High School on Tuesday, May 23, for a 4:30 p.m. nonconference game.