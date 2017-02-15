Girls ready for quarterfinals

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ varsity basketball team is headed to the quarterfinal round of the Maine Principals’ Association Class B state tournament after defeating Maine Central Institute 50-32 Tuesday night in Bar Harbor.

The preliminary round matchup pinned the 11-7 Trojans against the 11-7 Huskies for the chance to continue on in the tournament.

MCI controlled the game early in the first quarter, but MDI’s offense picked up to score 12 points to MCI’s 11.

It was the Trojans’ defense that shut the Huskies down in the second quarter, allowing the visitors to score just five points while racking up another 12 points to end the half 24-16.

That defense proved to be the key again in the third frame by holding the Huskies to nine points as the aggressive offense put up 17 points for a score of 41-25 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final eight minutes of the game, both defenses put up a fight.

Abbe Miller led the scoring for MDI with 11 points, including one 3-pointer. Both Julia Watras and Maddy Candage scored 10 points; Julia Watras sank four of five foul shots, while Candage made every one of her field goals.

Maddy Good put up eight points for the Trojans, and Maya Watras had six points.

Alexis Clarito sank one 3-pointer, and Emma Watras scored two points.

For MCI, Sydney Morton led with 10 points, followed by Ciera Hamlin with seven points.

“I thought our defensive pressure was very good and took [MCI] out of things they wanted to do,” said Head Coach Brent Barker. “They didn’t get very many easy baskets, and we made them work for everything they got.”

The Trojans will take a similar approach as they prepare for a rematch against Houlton during Saturday’s quarterfinals.

MDI suffered a 39-68 loss to the Shiretowners just two weeks ago, but Barker said the team knows what it is up against.

“On Saturday, we want to come out offensively and establish ourselves early and establish defensive pressure and see where it goes from there.”

MDI will face Houlton at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m.