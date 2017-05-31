Girls rackets fly by PI

BAR HARBOR – The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ tennis team will advance to the quarterfinal round of the postseason playoffs after defeating Presque Isle High School 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon at home.

The Trojans went 9-3 in the regular season, ending up as the No. 6 seed.

In the prelim round, MDI’s Ellie Bridgers faced Sarah Morneault of Presque Isle in a first singles match that lasted for an hour and a half. Bridgers won both sets, the second in a tie break, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

In second singles, Delaney Smith of MDI beat out Miranda Bragan 6-3 and 6-3.

India Janes fell to Hana Boucher of Presque Isle in two sets 6-3, 7-5.

The visitors forfeited their second doubles match due to a lack of players, giving MDI an early advantage.

But Rachel Jacobs and Emily Banks topped Anna Robinson and Gaby Haley 6-3 and 6-2 to solidify MDI’s win.

The MDI girls will next face No. 3 John Bapst Memorial High School in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs on Thursday, June 1, in Bangor. The Crusaders defeated the Trojans twice during the regular season, 3-2 both times. The Bapst team fell only once during the regular season, to the undefeated Caribou High School Vikings.

The No. 5 MDI boys’ team was set to face No. 4 Waterville High School in the quarterfinal round on May 31 with a possible semifinal match set for Saturday, June 3.

The MDI boys finished the season 7-5, while the Panthers ended their season 9-3.