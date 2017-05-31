Wednesday - May 31, 2017

Girls rackets fly by PI

May 31, 2017

BAR HARBOR – The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ tennis team will advance to the quarterfinal round of the postseason playoffs after defeating Presque Isle High School 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon at home.

The Trojans went 9-3 in the regular season, ending up as the No. 6 seed.

In the prelim round, MDI’s Ellie Bridgers faced Sarah Morneault of Presque Isle in a first singles match that lasted for an hour and a half. Bridgers won both sets, the second in a tie break, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

Ellie Bridgers of Mount Desert Island High School gives her opponent her best backhand Tuesday during the girls’ varsity tennis playoff preliminary round against Presque Isle High School. The Trojans will advance to the quarterfinals after defeating the Wildcats 4-1.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER

In second singles, Delaney Smith of MDI beat out Miranda Bragan 6-3 and 6-3.

India Janes fell to Hana Boucher of Presque Isle in two sets 6-3, 7-5.

The visitors forfeited their second doubles match due to a lack of players, giving MDI an early advantage.

But Rachel Jacobs and Emily Banks topped Anna Robinson and Gaby Haley 6-3 and 6-2 to solidify MDI’s win.

The MDI girls will next face No. 3 John Bapst Memorial High School in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs on Thursday, June 1, in Bangor. The Crusaders defeated the Trojans twice during the regular season, 3-2 both times. The Bapst team fell only once during the regular season, to the undefeated Caribou High School Vikings.

The No. 5 MDI boys’ team was set to face No. 4 Waterville High School in the quarterfinal round on May 31 with a possible semifinal match set for Saturday, June 3.

The MDI boys finished the season 7-5, while the Panthers ended their season 9-3.

