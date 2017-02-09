Girls outshoot Eagles

ELLSWORTH – The regular basketball season ended on a high note for the Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ team, which outshot rival Ellsworth High School 38-25 Wednesday night in Ellsworth.

It was a defensive battle for much of the first quarter, with Ellsworth scoring just 4 points. The Trojans notched 6 points with Maddy Good, Mariah Hamor and Hannah Chamberlain putting up 2 points each for a first quarter score of 6-4.

By the second quarter, both sides were gunning for the basket early and often.

The Trojans went on a roll scoring 10 points in the quarter.

Maddy Candage scored 4 points with Good, Maya Watras and Alexis Clarito each putting up 2 points. Ellsworth scored 3 points for a halftime score of 16-7.

The Trojans and the Eagles each put pressure on one another’s offenses heading into the third quarter. MDI came away with 10 points and Ellsworth answered with 9 points.

Good, Maya Watras, Julia Watras and Hamor put up points for a third quarter score of 26-18.

MDI ratcheted up the intensity during the final 8 minutes of the game, scoring 12 points to Ellsworth’s 7 for a final tally of 38-25.

Maya Watras led MDI in scoring with 9 points. Candage and Good each scored 7 points while Julia Watras had 5 points.

Hamor scored 4 points for the Trojans and Clarito, Emma Watras, and Hannah Chamberlain scoring 2 apiece.

The girls were 6/9 from the foul line.

This win gives the Trojans a 11-7 record and a home advantage during Tuesday night’s preliminary round of the Class B state championship.

“It’s always intense when you have a rival game especially going against Ellsworth,” Head Coach Brent Barker said.

The game was important to both teams; if the Eagles had won, they would have received the home court advantage next week

“We really wanted to be able to play at home in the prelims so we came out and did our job tonight,” said the coach.

The Trojans will continue to work leading up to next Tuesday’s matchup, when they will likely play Maine Central Institute at home.

“Our defensive intensity and our effort has always been really good so we’ll continue with that and the other thing is to clean up our offense and work on our execution,” Barker said.

MDI at Houlton

The No. 1 Houlton High School Shiretowners topped the Lady Trojans 68-39 last Saturday night in Houlton. The Shiretowners are the only team in Class B North to have just one loss on the season.

The Trojans trailed the entire game, with the Shiretowners putting up 40 points in the first half alone to MDI’s 15.

In the second half, the Trojans were able to get to the basket more often to score 24 points, but were still thwarted by Houlton’s powerhouse offense, which added 28 points.

For MDI, Julia Watras put up 13 points, including three of four foul shots, two 2-pointers and two 3-pointers.

Hamor scored six points while Chamberlain scored five points, including a 3-pointer. Good also scored five points and was 2-for-2 for field goals.

The Trojans were 6-for-10 from the foul line.

Maya Watras scored four points, and Miller and Candage had two points apiece.

Kolleen Bouchard put up 28 points for Houlton, followed by Rylee Warman with 11 points. The Shiretowners made 21 of 26 shots from the foul line.

MDI vs. Orono

The MDI girls came out on top last Thursday night during the team’s final home game of the season, defeating Orono High School 47-30.

For the four seniors on the team, Maya Watras, Emma Watras, Hamor and Miller, it was their last home game of their high school careers.

Starting straight off the bench were those four seniors and Candage.

The Trojans started out strong in the first quarter, including two of two free throws by Candage. Maya Watras also contributed two points for MDI for a first quarter score of 6-3.

The Red Riots kept up with the Trojans in the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Orono’s Hannah Steelman and points scored by Kassidy Dill and Molly McCluskey for a total of eight points.

MDI scored 12 points in the second with a 3-pointer from Julia Watras, five points from Good, two points by Candage and two points from Clarito, and the Trojans were up 18-11 at the end of the first half.

Orono kept up with the Trojans in the third quarter and forced several turnovers for each team to score eight points.

For MDI, Clarito and Hamor each scored two points, while Candage scored four points.

Dill sank one 3-pointer and one foul shot, and Katelyn Richards and Isabel Henderson scored two points apiece for the Riots, for a score of 26-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

MDI scored big in the fourth quarter, putting up 21 points while holding Orono to 11 points. Julia Link, Julia Watras and Maya Watras all sank two foul shots apiece in the game’s final minutes. Miller sank a 3-pointer and Emily Banks put up four points.

The Riots answered with their share of foul shots from Steelman, Dill, Katelyn Richards, Isabel Henderson and Lauren Melanson.

Candage topped the scoring with 10 points, followed by Maya Watras and Clarito with six points. Julia Watras, Miller and Good all had five points each. Link and Banks scored four points apiece, and Hamor put up two points.