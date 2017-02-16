Girls finish 2nd, boys 3rd at PVCs

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ swim team took second place here last Saturday afternoon at the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) championships at the University of Maine.

The girls finished with 203.5 points, just 9.5 points behind Bangor High School, at 213 points.

The night before, the MDI boys earned 188 points to land in fourth place behind Old Town High School, Ellsworth High School and Bangor.

“We had some really great performances,” said Head Coach Tony DeMuro. “We don’t put too much stock in this competition, and a lot of the older kids know that the state meet is where they need to swim the fastest.”

Twelve girls and 12 boys qualified for the Class B state championship this weekend.

The boys will race on Saturday, Feb. 18, and the girls’ competition is on Monday, Feb. 20, both at the University of Maine in Orono.

“We had a lot of first time qualifiers, which is really great, some who just started swimming for the first time this year,” DeMuro said. “We’ve got a good size team, and our goal coming in is to swim hard.”

The team will have easier practices this week as they save up their energy for the state competition.

While the MDI team has talent in the pool, DeMuro also commends the swimmers for their teamwork out of the water.

“This is a really great group of kids,” said the coach. “And as good as they swam and as proud of that as I am, they are also just great kids who’ve had great behavior, great sportsmanship, and I am really proud of that.”

PVC Championships MDI top finishers

Girls

200-yard medley relay

MDI: Maddie Woodworth, Ceileigh Weaver, Lydia DaCorte, Ruby Brown, 2:00.47

200-yard freestyle

Lydia DaCorte, 1:59.28

200-yard IM

Maddie Woodworth, 2:25.55

1-meter diving

Chelsea Schroeder, 307.85

500-yard freestyle

Lydia DaCorte, 5:21.12

200-yard freestyle relay

MDI: Ceileigh Weaver, Ruby Brown, Maddie Woodworth, Lydia DaCorte, 1:48.57

100-yard backstroke

Maddie Woodworth, 1:06.85

Boys

200-yard freestyle

Amos Price, 2:01.85

200-yard IM

Liam Sullivan, 2:02.75

100-yard freestyle

Liam Sullivan, 49.89

200-yard freestyle relay

MDI: Duncan Hetzer, Liam Sullivan, Isaac Weaver, Jacob Mitchell, 1:35.17

400-yard freestyle relay

3. MDI: Liam Sullivan, Amos Price, Duncan Hetzer, Jacob Mitchell, 3:31.53