Girls fall to Bapst

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball team fought a tough battle against John Bapst Academy Tuesday night but ultimately fell 47-56.

Missed field goals and a number of personal fouls from the Trojans gave Bapst the edge.

The Trojans and Crusaders were tied through the first quarter, 10-10.

MDI forward Maddy Good scored seven of those points with a 3-pointer, a 2-point field goal and two out of four free throw shots.

Forward Maddy Candage sank a 2-pointer and Emma Watras was 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

John Bapst outscored MDI in the second quarter, adding 12 points to the Trojans’ eight.

MDI’s Alexis Clarito, Emily Banks, Abbe Miller and Maya Watras all added 2-pointers to the board for a score of 18-22 going into halftime.

After the break, MDI came out fighting by scoring 12 points.

Good and Mariah Hamor each scored four points. Julia Watras added a 2-point field goal and one free throw, while Candage sank one of two free throws.

The Crusaders added 13 points for a third quarter score of 30-35.

In the final eight minutes of the game, the Trojans notched 17 points with Julia Watras, Miller, Good, Candage and Hamor contributing to the scoring.

But the Crusaders were able to sink most of their free throw shots to add 11 points for a final score of 47-56.

“We needed to execute a little better, and we needed to go into attack mode a little more,” said Head Coach Brent Barker. “We kind of got caught going around the perimeter a little bit, and we should have been attacking the basket, and drawing some fouls hurt us.”

The team will work on its offensive execution and practice keeping their hands down and moving their feet while on defense to avoid unnecessary fouls.

“I love our kids’ effort. I love the way they never gave up, and that is going to carry us a long way,” said Barker.

MDI at Hermon

The girls fell to the Hermon High School Hawks 42-52 on Saturday in Hermon.

MDI came out strong in the first half, scoring 22 points to Hermon’s 25.

But the Trojans lost steam in the third quarter, scoring just four points as the Hawks racked up 14.

MDI rallied in the final quarter with 16 points to Hermon’s 13, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Candage led the scoring for the Trojans with 12 points and three assists, followed by Miller with nine points.

Good scored seven points; Julia Watras, five; Mariah Hamor, four, Alexis Clarito, three and Maya Watras, two.

The team was 4-for-8 from the free-throw line and made 31 percent of its field goals.

For the Hawks, Maddie Pullen scored 13 points, followed by Alex Allain with nine points. The team also was 4-for-8 in free throws and hit 48-percent of its field goal shots.

MDI vs. Washington Academy

Last Tuesday, MDI bested Washington Academy 42-36 at home.

The Trojans dominated the first half, scoring 15 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second.

The Raiders scored just six points in the first quarter and eight in the second.

After halftime, Washington Academy picked up the pace to outscore MDI in the last two quarters.

The Raiders scored 22 points in the final half while MDI racked up just 15.

Washington Academy’s late push couldn’t overcome MDI’s first-half lead.

Miller led the scoring with nine points, followed by Julia Watras with eight and Maya Watras with seven.

Good was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and scored six points.

Candage scored four points while Emma Watras, Rachelle Swanson and Chamberlain scored two points each.

MDI made 56 percent of its free-throw attempts and 23 percent of its field goal shots.

For the Raiders, Rylea Steeves led the scoring with 13 points, followed by Caitlyn Lyons with six points.

The team hit 50 percent of its free throws and 31 percent of its field goals.

MDI will play at Mattanawcook Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1:30 p.m.