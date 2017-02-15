Girls, boys triumph at PVCs

ORONO — It was a strong showing by the Mount Desert Island High School indoor track-and-field team last Saturday at the Penobscot Valley Conference championships of the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League.

Both the girls’ and boys’ teams came in second place behind Bangor High School. The MDI girls finished with 70 points, while the boys finished with 61 points.

“I was pretty happy with two runners-up, and that was really nice to have both teams achieve that status,” said Head Coach Bradley Witham. “I don’t think it’s been done before.”

Senior Tia Tardy came in first place in all three of her events. For her efforts, she was named Outstanding Performer of the Meet.

Tardy completed the 1-mile race in 5:02.81, followed by Zoe Olson in 5:36.89. Tardy took the 800-meter in 2:19.90. She completed the 2-mile in 11:40.73, some 45 seconds ahead of the next finisher.

“To see Tia triple like that in all three events was great for her and great for the girls,” said Witham. “It is really difficult to run those three distance events.”

For the second year in a row, junior Ashley Anderson won the 400-meter dash in 1:03.37 and claimed the top spot in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.62 seconds. Anderson placed second in the 55-meter dash in 7.5 seconds.

For the boys, Giovanni McKenzie once again outdid himself in the triple jump by taking first place with a distance of 43 feet, 3 inches.

“Gio has continued increasing his lead every week, and that is significant for the team,” Witham said.

Witham said both team’s performances were also impressive considering the size of the teams.

“We have a six-girl team, and we beat out [bigger schools] Brewer and Hampden, and that’s a big confidence booster going into states knowing that we can do that,” said the coach.

For the practices leading up to the state competition this weekend, Witham said the team will work on the “finishing touches” of each event.

“There is no more general training to be done, so right now it’s more like the team is getting ready for their highest peak performance of the year,” said Witham. “It’s primetime this week to work on any issues that might go wrong.

“But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

PVC track top finishers

Girls

55-meter dash

Ashley Anderson, 7.50

1-mile run

Tia Tardy, 5:02.81 Zoe Olson, 5:36.89

400-meter dash

Ashley Anderson, 1:03.37

800-meter run

Tia Tardy, 2:19.90

200-meter dash

Ashley Anderson, 26.62

2-mile run

Tia Tardy, 11:40.73

Boys

400-meter dash

Griffin Maristany, 53.07 Liam Higgins, 54.00

800-meter run

Josh Bloom, 2:03.17

200-meter dash

Griffin Maristany, 23.68

4×200-meter relay

MDI: Liam Higgins, Griffin Maristany, Josh Bloom, Jose Chumbe, 1:36.55

Triple jump

Giovanni McKenzie, 43-03

High jump