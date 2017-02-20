Get ready for summer!

There are numerous summer camps to keep the kids busy this year on Mount Desert Island, and registration for each camp is slated to open soon.

Bass Harbor Memorial Library Art and Nature Camp

In Simple Gifts, for children ages 7-11, guest artists will help campers make gifts for their friends or families, complete with boxes, wrap or bows.

The class will run Monday-Friday, July 24-28, from 9 a.m. to noon. An art show and closing celebration will be held July 28 at 6:30 p.m.

To register, contact Camp Director Kathie Pratt at 244-0558 or madeintheshade08@gmail.com, or the library at 244-3798.

Camp Beech Cliff (CBC) and Acadia Teen Camps

Day Camps for youths entering grades K through 11 take place on CBC’s 50-acre campus bordering Acadia National Park and with waterfront on Echo Lake for swimming and boating. Camp Beech Cliff is a private, nonprofit organization and ACA-accredited day camp. There are programs for rising kindergarteners through seventh graders, as well as Acadia Teen Camps.

Contact Camp Director Sylvie Piquet with questions at 244-0365, ext. 103.

Early registration is available March 5 at 6 p.m. through March 13. Visit the website or Facebook for details. To register, visit www.campbeechcliff.org or contact Office Manager John Izenour at 244-0365.

Harbor House

Camp Max, a day camp for children having completed grades one through eight, includes activities that explore the entire island. The schedule gives campers a consistent structure. See the brochure for themes and activities.

With questions, contact Camp Directors Mark Woida at mark@harborhousemdi.org or Crystal Noyes at crystal@harborhousemdi.org, or at 244-3713.

Scamper Camp, a day camp for children from age 3 through those who have finished first grade, includes lots of time outdoors and a variety of activities including hiking, swimming, arts and crafts, museums and other field trips on Mount Desert Island and the mainland. Scamper Camp is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours of 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for working families.

Contact Camp Director Mary Ellen Martel with questions at maryellen@harborhousemdi.org or 244-9824.

MDI Community Sailing Center (MDICSC)

Ocean sailing classes for ages 6 to 17 teach discipline, teamwork and commitment along with sailing skills. MDICSC provides a safe and comfortable setting for youth to discover the pleasures of sailing, both recreational and competitive. Our instructors are experienced and dedicated to passing on their passion for this sport. Each day, the program operates in four separate sailing areas on the Great Harbor with several types of sailboats. This allows us to offer each student a boat appropriate for their individual skill level.

Located at 168 Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor, MDICSC began in 1996. Call 244-7905 or email info@mdisailing.org with questions.

Mount Desert Island YMCA (MDI Y)

MDI Y Camp Cadillac campers in kindergarten through eighth grade learn new skills and grow as individuals in a beautiful natural environment through activities, professional and caring staff members and unique opportunities. Y Camp has embraced the human values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility. There are Day Camp weekly themes and a variety of specialty camps, including soccer, farming, sailing, basketball and others. Registration opens March 1.

Call 288-3511 with questions.

To register, visit www.mdiymca.org or email Angelique Hodgdon at childcare@mdiymca.org.

Neighborhood House

Summer camps are offered for youths entering grades preschool through eighth grade. The Neighborhood House program strives to be flexible and accommodate each family, as families often have different schedules and needs. It is our goal to make a positive summer experience available to every child in our community, no matter their financial situation. While providing a fun atmosphere, we also seek to provide a safe environment where each child is treated equally and given a chance to experience a wide range of recreational activities; an atmosphere that sets the stage for youth to develop themselves, including increasing their self-esteem, social skills, physical development and creativity.

Registration opens mid-April. To register, visit www.theneighborhoodhouse.com or contact Suzie James at 276-5039 or suzie@theneighborhoodhouse.com.

Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA)

For youths entering grades one through 11, the Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA) presents a three-week arts experience for young people on Mount Desert Island. SFOA is an all-arts intensive festival, offering classes in the visual arts, physical arts, music, dance, creative writing, theater, multi-media, and more. Many classes feature field trips, physical activity and/or outdoor components. All classes are taught by working artists who aim to inspire the imagination and have fun. The three weeks culminate in a grand finale weekend at which participants may perform, present or display their creativity. The 2017 SFOA session, at Conners Emerson School, will run July 10-28, with finale performances on July 29.

Contact Director Alex Newell Taylor with questions at info@sfoamaine.org.

Registration opens March 7. Visit www.sfoamaine.org or contact the SFOA office at 244-3855 for a catalog and/or registration packet.

Summer Field Studies (SFS), College of the Atlantic

College of the Atlantic’s Summer Field Studies (SFS) is a program in which youths entering first through ninth grade explore, play and learn through a variety of hands-on, minds-on activities to increase their awareness and appreciation of the natural environment. Learning in small groups of 10-12 allows creates an atmosphere of community and cooperation. Staff are qualified environmental educators whose leadership, experience and knowledge create a safe, fun, caring and rich learning atmosphere. While making new friends and visiting the different places on MDI, SFS participants develop both an understanding and sensitivity toward the natural world around them. Most sessions are day programs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., however, extended overnight camping trips for kids going into seventh through ninth grade are offered.

Contact SFS Director Renee Duncan with questions at sfs@coa.edu or 288-5015, ext. 5840.

Summer Story Camp, Southwest Harbor Public Library

Summer Story Camp is a free, literacy-based program offered by the Southwest Harbor Public Library for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. There will be four sessions of camp this summer, including Theater Week with the Barn Arts Collective in July. Each session is one week with a maximum of 15 children. This year, Theater Week sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include literacy and arts-based activities. The other three sessions will be three hours a day (9 a.m. to noon).

Optional early start is available by request at 8 a.m. and optional aftercare is available through the Harbor House from 4-5 p.m. during Theater Week.

Each session will investigate local and international topics through reading, writing and the arts every day of the week. Special guests visit camp each day with science, music and art projects that tie into the week’s theme. On Friday, camp ends with a celebration presented by the children, who share their creations with their family.

The dates for this year’s sessions are June 26-30, July 10-14 (Theater Week), July 24-28 and Aug. 14-18. This year the library has partnered with Harbor House and Camp Beech Cliff, who will offer half day programs in the afternoon so that full-day childcare is available. Priority is given to Tremont and Pemetic students. Registration forms are available at the library and the Pemetic and Tremont Schools. Forms must be returned to the library.

Call 244-7065 with questions.