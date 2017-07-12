Future Trojans flood basketball camp

BAR HARBOR — Dozens of basketball lovers in grades two through nine are participating this week in the Acadian Youth Sports Future Trojans basketball camp in the Bernard Parady Gymnasium at Mount Desert Island High School.

MDI High School Head Coach Justin Norwood heads up the camp with freshman basketball Coach Kyle McKim and former Trojan Megan Phelps as head coaches. Phelps is now an assistant coach to the women’s basketball team at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Players in grades two through five participate in a morning session from 9-11 p.m. and grades six through nine go through drills and games from 2-5 p.m.

Norwood has said the camp is one of his “favorite weeks of the year,” as it brings together athletes from all of the area schools for five days of fun.

MDI High School student athletes, including Hannah Chamberlain, Lindsey McEachern, Mac Shea, Owen Mild and Colby Lee, are helping out as assistant coaches.