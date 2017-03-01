Freshmen boys go undefeated

BAR HARBOR — If the 2016-2017 Mount Desert Island High School freshman boys’ basketball season is any indication of how they will play as they advance, then the Trojans’ basketball program will be stacked with talent for years to come.

The Trojans went undefeated in the regular season and brought home the Penobscot Valley Conference freshman championship.

Head Coach Kyle McKim attributed his team’s success to the players’ skills, which allowed the team to get a “jump start” on the season.

“I was pretty lucky to have the kids that I had who were all quite skilled already,” he said. “A big portion of any of our success goes to our previous coaches for how fundamentally sound a lot of [the players] were when they came to me.”

The team’s 11 players – Oliver Blank, Jeremy French, Jack DaCorte, Nick Corson, Erik Merchant, Steven Pierce, Nic Dmitrieff, Parker Shortell, Sam Keblinsky, Colyn Rich and Nate Philbrook – benefitted from playing together on middle school and travel teams.

Because the players had the basics down pat prior to their freshman season, the team was able to focus on learning new offensive and defensive plays rather than learning the rules or the basics of shooting the ball.

“Coming in as [freshman], all they want to do is learn more about basketball,” McKim said. “At no point did they say, ‘We’ve got to slow down.’ They wanted to learn more and more and more.”

The players’ mastery of offensive and defensive skills helped them out during a particularly memorable game against John Bapst Memorial High School at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. MDI had defeated the Crusaders handily in their first meeting, but faced an uphill battle the second time.

“[John Bapst] threw everything they had at us. We got punched in the nose so to speak right from the beginning,” McKim said.

“We ended up winning in the end by one point on a foul shot. It was a really big test for the boys, and I was very happy with the way they never gave up. We didn’t have the lead until the end, and it’s hard to say ‘Don’t give up’ to a 14-year-old in that position, but they didn’t.”

An important piece of the Trojans’ success was teamwork.

“I would say that the kids really bought into being a team, no one really valued their success over the team’s,” said McKim. “They were so driven to be a really good team, and that’s what they ended up being.”

Manager Ashton Lozano also was invaluable to the successful season.

“He was the closest thing to an assistant coach that I had I’m not sure of what I would have done without him,” said the head coach.

The Trojans never lacked in determination and continued to improve with each practice and each game.

“No matter who we played or what the score was, they were trying to get better,” said McKim. “That’s what they were here for, and I think they are miles ahead of where they were at the beginning of the season.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the season and couldn’t be happier to have those 11 kids along the way.”