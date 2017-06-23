Fourth of July relay race

BAR HARBOR — The July Fourth around Mount Desert Island Relay is set for Tuesday, July 4, from 6-9 a.m. on.

The 100-kilometer relay route goes through each town and village of Mount Desert Island beginning at Maine-ly Meat Barbecue at 369 State Highway 3 in Bar Harbor.

Teams may range from two to nine runners, and the entry fee is $9 per runner until midnight on Saturday, July 1. Runners may race in more than one nonconsecutive leg.

For more information or to register, visit www.crowathletics.com.