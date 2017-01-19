Football team presented with championship banners

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS … The 2016 Mount Desert Island High School football team was presented with two banners to add to the school’s collection ahead of the varsity boys’ basketball game Friday night at Bernard Parady Gymnasium. The Trojans were awarded the Class C North Good Sportsmanship Award and the Class C Northern Maine Champions banner.
