Football divisions

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Principals’ Association recently proposed the addition of a fifth class for high school football, but that proposal would not affect class designations for the Mount Desert Island, Ellsworth and Bucksport football teams.

The MPA’s proposed addition of a fifth football class, which would be designated as Class E, could help teams that have recently dropped high school football or have plans to do so in the near future. The proposed class would consist of Camden Hills, Sacopee Valley, Maranacook, Telstar and Boothbay, though Camden Hills intends to play a junior varsity schedule next season instead.

Mount Desert Island would stay in Class C North. The Trojans won the regional championship last season before losing to the Wells Warriors in the state title game Nov. 19. Joining them will be MCI, Nokomis, Hermon, John Bapst, Belfast, Waterville, Winslow, Medomak Valley, Gardiner, Old Town and Oceanside.

Under the proposed realignment, Ellsworth and Bucksport would both stay in Class D North. That division would add Foxcroft in place of Pittsfield’s Maine Central Institute, which would move to Class C. Dexter, Orono, Stearns/Lee Academy, Mount View, Washington Academy, Mattanawcook Academy and Houlton would round out the rest of the division.