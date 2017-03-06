LAMOINE — The 12th Annual Flattop 5K will take off from the Lamoine School on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 10 a.m.

This race was created to pay tribute to former Lamoine resident and Maine State Rep. Bill Pinkham. The proceeds of this community event go to a scholarship fund as well as Lamoine’s recreation fund. Last year, 220 runners and walkers participated. The race is the first event in the 2017 Eden Athletics Points Series.

In addition to the 5K, there also will be a kids’ one-mile fun run beginning at 9:30 a.m. Registration closes at 9 a.m. for the fun run and at 10 a.m. for the 5K. Advance registration forms can be found at www.lamoine-me.gov. For information, contact Robin Emery at 667-9219.